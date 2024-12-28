Model Dayle Haddon found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bucks County

Authorities found Canadian actress and model Dayle Haddon, 76, dead from a suspected carbon monoxide leak in a Bucks County home Friday morning.

Solebury Township police responded to a call around 6:31 a.m. about an unconscious man lying down on the first floor of a detached in-law suite at the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road, a home owned by Haddon's son-in-law, actor Marc Blucas and his wife, journalist Ryan Haddon.

Authorities arrived at the scene and removed the man from the building and transported him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Police identified him as Walter Blucas, 76, and say he is in critical condition.

Responders found Haddon in the second-floor bedroom and pronounced her dead at 7:22 a.m. New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company detected a high level of carbon monoxide in the property.

Two responding medics were taken to a hospital after exposure to carbon monoxide, while a Solebury Township police officer was treated for exposure at the scene. All three are in stable condition, officials say.

Police believe that a faulty vent on the property's water heater may have caused the carbon monoxide leak. Officials say toxicology results for Haddon's cause of death are pending.

Solebury Township police say the house did not have carbon monoxide detectors and urge the public to install such devices in their homes.

Marc Blucas, originally from Erie, and Ryan Haddon married in 2009. They bought the Bucks County property in 2012 for $1 million. Officials did not say whether either of them were in the home at the time.

Ryan Haddon eulogized her mother through an Instagram post on Friday evening, calling her a "bright light" and a "woman in her power." The post did not give any details on the circumstances of her mother's death.

Dayle Haddon rose to fame in the 1970s, modeling for companies such as Revlon and L'Oréal. In 1973, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Playboy. Her film credits include "The World's Greatest Athlete" and "North Dallas Forty."

Haddon also appeared on CBS News from 2005 to 2008 as a wellness contributor. She was also an activist, serving as a UNICEF ambassador and founding a charity focused on the education of girls and women called WomenOne.