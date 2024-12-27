Ex.-Sen. Bob Menendez seeks to push sentencing as his wife prepares for trial

Bob Menendez, who resigned as New Jersey's senior senator after his conviction on federal bribery charges, is asking the court to delay his scheduled Jan. 29 sentencing.

Attorneys for the former Democratic congressman urged the judge Thursday to postpone the hearing due to the upcoming trial of his wife, Nadine Menendez, who's also accused of accepting cash, gold bars and luxury cars in exchange for political favors. The lawyers claim that Bob Menendez's sentencing, which would take place nine days into Nadine's trial, "poses an unnecessary and overwhelming risk of poisoning the proceedings" against her.

"It is inevitable that Senator Menendez’s sentencing will be covered by every major (and minor) news organization, with particularly intense focus among media in New York and New Jersey," defense attorneys Adam Fee and Avi Weitzman wrote. "... In the modern age of social media and wall-to-wall news coverage, it is simply not realistic to expect that the jurors — even if instructed to avoid media coverage of the case or 'related cases' — could miss the news of a sentence actually being imposed on Nadine’s husband and co-defendant."

Fee and Weitzman also cited Nadine's ongoing health issues as a reason for the request. Her trial was postponed in July as she underwent treatment for breast cancer.

"Given Nadine’s medical situation, Senator Menendez often tends to his wife’s physical and emotional needs," the letter continued. "Sentencing him during his wife’s trial will of course take a tremendous emotional toll on both Senator Menendez and his family. We submit that the need for our system to reflect compassion for those charged and convicted of crimes weighs in favor of adjourning the Senator’s sentencing until after Nadine’s trial concludes."

Barry Coburn, a lawyer representing Nadine, also sent a letter to Judge Sidney H. Stein supporting the request Thursday.

The Menendez corruption scandal broke in 2023, when federal prosecutors indicted the senator and his wife. The couple allegedly used Menendez's political influence to meddle in matters benefitting three New Jersey businessmen, as well as the Egyptian and Qatari governments. They received numerous gifts for these services, including mortgage payments and Formula 1 tickets.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) assumed Menendez's seat after an easy victory in November. Gov. Phil Murphy (D) appointed the senator early to replace George Helmy, who had held position for just under three months following Menendez's resignation.

