Corruption trial for Nadine Menendez, wife of U.S. senator, postponed indefinitely

The corruption trial for Nadine Menendez, the wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D), has been postponed indefinitely due to health issues.



Nadine Menendez and her husband are charged with aiding the foreign governments of Egypt and Qatar in exchange for cash, luxury cars and gold bars. Her trial had initially been postponed until August while she recovers from a mastectomy for grade 3 breast cancer. On Monday, Judge Sidney Sine ordered the trial adjourned until further notice, CBS News reported.

A jury is currently deliberating the charges against Bob Menendez, whose trial began in May. In their opening statement, his lawyers said that Nadine Menendez was to blame for accepting bribes from businessmen Wael Hana and Jose Uribe and real estate developer Fred Daibes, accepting them without Bob Menendez's knowledge.

On May 16, the senator revealed Nadine Menendez's diagnosis in a public statement. The jury has not been notified of her health issues.

Bob Mendendez's first corruption trial took place in 2017, ending in a hung jury. The more recent alleged bribery scheme began in 2018 when the couple started dating, according to prosecutors. The pair lived separately until April 2020, had separate finances and led largely separate lives. The gold bars were found in Nadine Menendez's locked closet.

For his part, Bob Menendez allegedly shared information about staffing at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and ghost-wrote a letter from an Egyptian official to U.S. politicians about human rights issues. He's also accused of helping strike a $45 million real estate deal between Daibes, who is also facing charges, and a member of the Qatari royal family by making public statements in support of Qatar.

Despite the ongoing trial, Bob Menendez filed to seek reelection, currently running as an independent.