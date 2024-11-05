Andy Kim and Curtis Bashaw run for U.S. Senate seat in N.J. vacated by Bob Menendez

One of New Jersey's U.S. Senate seats is up for grabs, and the contest isn't close.

Andy Kim is expected to win easily over first-time political candidate and hotelier Curtis Bashaw. Kim, who currently represents the state's 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has consistently polled ahead of his Republican opponent. But the Democrat also has considerable electoral history in his favor; a Republican has not won a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey since 1972.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. After they close, keep an eye on the chart below for the latest results. Election night winners are projections by the Associated Press and remain unofficial until certified by the state.

U.S. Senate in N.J.: Andy Kim vs. Curtis Bashaw If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.

Both men are seeking the seat vacated by former Sen. Bob Menendez (D), who resigned in disgrace following his federal bribery conviction. Gov. Phil Murphy appointed his former chief of staff George Helmy to serve out the remainder of Menendez's term, but Helmy will step down once a victor is declared in the election.

Though the circumstances of the race lent it a messy, chaotic start, Kim's path to victory smoothed once his chief rival in the primaries, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, ended her campaign. The pair had kicked up considerable debate over a design feature in the state's elections, which awards a party's preferred candidates more prominent placement on the ballot. Murphy, given her family's deep political connections, was expected to benefit most from this so-called "county line" designation. Kim successfully sued to get the line, unique to New Jersey elections, removed from the primary election ballots.

