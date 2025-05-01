Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 18 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 3: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 4: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 5: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

Three more lottery victories for the Sixers in today's batch of simulations, the third in a row that was very favorable.

Last month, I wrote about how the presence of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg would change the makeup of the Sixers' roster and rotation next season.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in two of today's simulations, and one of which helps the San Antonio Spurs form a potential dynasty around Flagg and Victor Wembanyama:

On top of that, the Sixers are leapfrogged by the Toronto Raptors here, one of the two teams they made a point to outpace in the tanking race over the last two months of the season.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 23 12.7% 10.5% 2 22 12.2% 10.5%

3 15 8.3% 10.6%

4 23 12.7%

10.5%

5 5 2.7% 2.2% 6 32 17.7% 19.6% 7 45 25.0% 26.7% 8 14 7.7% 8.7% 9 1 0.5% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 120 66.6% 64.0% Lost Pick 60 33.3% 36.0%

