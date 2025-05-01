More Sports:

May 01, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 18 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 3: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 4: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 5: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

MORE: Elton Brand in running to run Atlanta Hawks

Best simulation of the day

Three more lottery victories for the Sixers in today's batch of simulations, the third in a row that was very favorable.

Tankathon 5.1.25 1

Last month, I wrote about how the presence of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg would change the makeup of the Sixers' roster and rotation next season.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in two of today's simulations, and one of which helps the San Antonio Spurs form a potential dynasty around Flagg and Victor Wembanyama:

Tankathon 5.1.25 2

On top of that, the Sixers are leapfrogged by the Toronto Raptors here, one of the two teams they made a point to outpace in the tanking race over the last two months of the season.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
12312.7%10.5%
22212.2%10.5%
3158.3%10.6%
42312.7%
10.5%
552.7%2.2%
63217.7%19.6%
74525.0%26.7%
8147.7%8.7%
910.5%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick12066.6%64.0%
Lost Pick6033.3%36.0%

MOREJared McCain year-in-review

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Iinvestigations

Woman allegedly stole more than 20 Philly homes in deed fraud scheme

Deed Fraud Philly

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Movies

Dominic Sessa stars in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer

Now You See Me 3

Children's Health

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

Long Covid Kids

History

Free Memorial Day weekend events planned at Constitution Center

Constitution Center Memorial

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved