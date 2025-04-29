Dominic Sessa helps steal a diamond in the 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer

Audiences have scarcely seen Dominic Sessa since the Cherry Hill native made his acting debut in "The Holdovers" in 2023. But that's about to change with the release of the latest "Now You See Me" movie.



"Now You See Me: Now You Don't," the third film in the franchise, once again follows a crew that makes things disappear — in more ways than one. The so-called Four Horsemen are Vegas magicians who dabble in heists, and for their latest trick, they're recruiting new talent. That includes a young illusionist played by Sessa.

In the movie's trailer, which debuted Tuesday, one of the horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg) enlists Sessa and his partners (Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt) to help pull off "a trick that is bigger and better than anything you have ever seen." It involves a massive jewel called the Heart Diamond. The magicians are aiming to steal it from its war profiteer owner (Rosamund Pike), seemingly without the aid of the rest of the original crew (Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher) — until they show up mid-heist to help.

The threequel hits theaters Friday, Nov. 14.

It's not the only Sessa project on the horizon. The actor, who grew up in Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township, also will appear in "Tow." The drama does not have a release date yet, but will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Sessa also has signed on to play Anthony Bourdain in "Tony," ending months of speculation. The A24 biopic reportedly will focus on the late chef's formative experiences in 1976 Provincetown, Massachusetts. It will co-star Antonio Banderas.

Check out the trailer for "Now You See Me: Now Your Don't" below:

