Dominic Sessa to play celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in 'Tony' biopic

Dominic Sessa, the South Jersey native who broke onto the acting scene last year in the Oscar-nominated film "The Holdovers," reportedly will portray Anthony Bourdain in a movie about the late celebrity chef.

The specific point in Bourdain's life that the movie, titled "Tony," will depict has not been revealed. Bourdain was best known for his travelogue shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," chronicling his culinary adventures around the world. He died by suicide in 2018 at age 61.

Matt Johnson will direct the movie, Deadline reported. He most recently directed "BlackBerry," a biopic staring Glenn Howerton from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The movie is being produced by Star Thrower Entertainment and Studio, which produced the 2021 biopic "King Richard" starring Will Smith. Studio A24 is in negotiations to distribute it.

Sessa, 21, a Cherry Hill native and Carnegie Mellon University student, drew praise last year for his debut role in "The Holdovers." He portrayed a troubled student stuck at boarding school during holiday break. He won best breakthrough performance at the Independent Spirit Awards and best young actor at the Critics Choice Awards. His co-star, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, won an Oscar for her performance.

Sessa also is set to appear in the magician heist film "Now You See Me 3" and in the drama "Tow" with Rose Byrne and Demi Lovato.