Colman Domingo to voice the villain in Marvel's new animated 'Spider-Man' series

Colman Domingo has been pulled into Marvel's web, as the West Philly native is set to portray an infamous villain in the upcoming animated "Spider-Man" series.

The Oscar-nominated actor will lend his voice to Norman Osborn — also known as the Green Goblin — in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," which premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 2, Collider reported.

The series will reportedly follow the journey of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Peter Parker (AKA Spider-Man) before he meets Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) and links up with the Avengers superhero team in the 2016 movie "Captain America: Civil War." It could potentially reveal Parker's origin story as Spider-Man, which has previously not been explored in the MCU. The series could also introduce Harry Osborn, Norman's son and Parker's best friend.

While Tom Holland portrays Parker and Spider-Man in the MCU live-action films, Hudson Thames will voice Parker in the animated film. Thames also previously voiced Parker in the Marvel animated series "What-If...?" Green Goblin was famously portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy of the early 2000s. Dafoe reprised his role as Green Goblin in the 2021 MCU film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Domingo's casting was announced this weekend during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and the actor was on hand to share in the excitement.

"I got some big shoes to fill," Colman said in a clip posted to Marvel Studios' Instagram story. "I remember I watched Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, who's phenomenal. And I thought, I get to actually really just play his intelligence and looking at his mind and how he builds, especially with his industries and then how that also becomes narcissistic. It also becomes a detriment as well. ... I've always looked at the Norman Osborn character as being a symbol of mental health when it's unchecked."

D23 audiences also got to see a clip of the show, in which Osborn appears to be helping Parker — which will likely make his eventual betrayal as Green Goblin all the more villainous.

This is the latest project for Domingo, who starred in last month's "Sing Sing." He also has upcoming roles in films about Michael Jackson and Nat King Cole, and has joined the cast of Tina Fey's Netflix comedy series "The Four Seasons."

