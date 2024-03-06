More Culture:

March 06, 2024

Colman Domingo stars with formerly incarcerated actors in 'Sing Sing'

The trailer for the summer film dropped Wednesday. The Philly-born star is nominated for best actor at the Oscars this weekend.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
Sing Sing Colman Domingo Screenshot/via YouTube

The first trailer for "Sing Sing" shows John "Divine G" Whitfield (Colman Domingo) and formerly incarcerated actors like Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin putting on shows in the titular maximum security prison.

Colman Domingo has yet another project on his increasingly crowded dance card. On Wednesday, A24 debuted the first trailer for his upcoming movie "Sing Sing," a drama about a real-life prison theater program featuring formerly incarcerated actors.

MORE: Where to watch the movies nominated for best picture at the 2024 Oscars

Domingo stars as John "Divine G" Whitfield, an inmate at the Sing Sing maximum security prison in New York serving time for a crime he did not commit. The movie follows Whitfield and other inmates participating in Rehabilitation Through the Arts, a program that puts on plays within the prison. When a newcomer joins the ensemble, the men decide to mount their first original comedy. Real-life RTA alum Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin and other formerly incarcerated men play versions of themselves in the movie alongside Paul Raci, a recent Oscar nominee for his work in "Sound of Metal."

"Sing Sing" is slated for a July release, but it'll make its U.S. debut in just two days at the SXSW festival in Austin. The movie previously played at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall.

Domingo has already received rave reviews for his turn as Whitfield, who is an award-winning writer and a producer on the film. It is just one of many projects in the pipeline for the West Philly-native actor, who has another busy year — or rather, years — ahead thanks to not only "Sing Sing" but his upcoming roles as Joe Jackson in a Michael Jackson biopic and Nat King Cole in another biopic, which he will also direct. Domingo will compete for best actor for his performance in "Rustin" at the Academy Awards on Sunday.


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers Philadelphia Theater Prisons Incarceration Sxsw Colman Domingo

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PennDOT, PA Turnpike Commission implement work zone speed cameras
PennDOT work camera .jpeg

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Nature

Philly's cherry blossoms expected to bloom in early April
Cherry blossoms Philly

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved