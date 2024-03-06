Colman Domingo stars with formerly incarcerated actors in 'Sing Sing'

Colman Domingo has yet another project on his increasingly crowded dance card. On Wednesday, A24 debuted the first trailer for his upcoming movie "Sing Sing," a drama about a real-life prison theater program featuring formerly incarcerated actors.

Domingo stars as John "Divine G" Whitfield, an inmate at the Sing Sing maximum security prison in New York serving time for a crime he did not commit. The movie follows Whitfield and other inmates participating in Rehabilitation Through the Arts, a program that puts on plays within the prison. When a newcomer joins the ensemble, the men decide to mount their first original comedy. Real-life RTA alum Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin and other formerly incarcerated men play versions of themselves in the movie alongside Paul Raci, a recent Oscar nominee for his work in "Sound of Metal."

"Sing Sing" is slated for a July release, but it'll make its U.S. debut in just two days at the SXSW festival in Austin. The movie previously played at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall.

Domingo has already received rave reviews for his turn as Whitfield, who is an award-winning writer and a producer on the film. It is just one of many projects in the pipeline for the West Philly-native actor, who has another busy year — or rather, years — ahead thanks to not only "Sing Sing" but his upcoming roles as Joe Jackson in a Michael Jackson biopic and Nat King Cole in another biopic, which he will also direct. Domingo will compete for best actor for his performance in "Rustin" at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

