Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in upcoming biopic 'Michael'

Colman Domingo is set to take on the role of Michael Jackson's father in an upcoming biopic about the King of Pop.

The West Philly-native actor and Temple University alum will play Joe Jackson, the patriarch and talent manager of the Jackson family, in "Michael," a film scheduled to premiere next year, Deadline reported.

Joe Jackson, who died in 2018 at the age of 89, was known for "his hard-driving management and often controversial parenting of the Jackson 5," according to Deadline. The Jackson 5 was the pop group founded in the '60s that included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael Jackson, launching the latter into megastardom. Joe Jackson and his wife Katherine had 10 children, including Janet and La Toya Jackson.



Jaafar Jackson, the 27-year-old son of Jermaine, will take on the role of Michael. Fans got a look at Jaafar in the role through a behind-the-scenes image the actor shared last week to Instagram, alluding to the fact that production on the movie would begin this Monday.

"I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," Domingo said in a statement obtained by Variety. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation."

"Michael," which was written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Oscar-winner Graham King, along with the coexecutors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. The film is scheduled to premiere April 18, 2025.

Domingo's latest role comes during his successful awards season. Earlier this week, he received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin — a civil rights leader born in West Chester — in the Netflix film "Rustin." This is the first Oscar nomination for Domingo, who previously won an Emmy for his role in "Euphoria." Domingo also has been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG awards for his work on "Rustin."

He also starred in the 2023 musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" and can be seen next month in the comedy "Drive-Away Dolls" alongside Margaret Qualley, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon.