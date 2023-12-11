'Abbott Elementary,' Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bradley Cooper among 2024 Golden Globes nominees

Awards season kicked off Monday with the unveiling of the 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations, and there are a few nominees with ties to the Philadelphia region.

On the film side, Bradley Cooper received multiple nominations for his work on "Maestro." Cooper directed, co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the Netflix biopic, which centers around famed musical composer Leonard Bernstein. The Montgomery County-native received nominations for best picture drama, best director, and best drama actor for his portrayal of Bernstein.

Competing against Cooper for best drama actor is Colman Domingo. The Philly-native, best known for "Euphoria" and "Fear the Walking Dead," scored his first Golden Globe nomination for starring in the Neflix film "Rustin." The biographical drama portrays Domingo as gay and civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who organized the March on Washington in 1963 that ended with Martin Luther King Jr. delivering his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Domingo's "Rustin" co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph received her own acting nomination for her work in "The Holdovers." Randolph is up for the best supporting actress. The actress, who grew up in Philly and studied musical theatre at Temple University, co-stars with Paul Giamatti and newcomer Dominic Sessa, currently a student at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

Randolph already has received awards buzz for her role as cafeteria administrator Mary Lamb, and industry observers expect her to receive an Oscar nomination for her work in the film. She also co-stars in "Only Murders in the Building," the Hulu original that received five Golden Globe nominations.

"Abbott Elementary" is again a major contender in the television categories, although less so than last year. The sitcom, based on a fictional Philadelphia public school, received two nominations for its second season: best musical or comedy series and best actress in a musical or comedy, for Philly-native Quinta Brunson.

At last year's Golden Globes, "Abbott Elementary" won best musical or comedy series, best actress (Brunson) and best supporting actor (Tyler James Williams). Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph also received nominations for best supporting actress.

And in the new cinematic and box office achievement category, Taylor Swift received a nod for "The Eras Tour" movie. To be eligible, movies needed to gross at least $150 million worldwide, including at least $100 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to Variety.

The full list of nominees can be found on the Golden Globes website.



The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which currently lacks an emcee, will air on Sunday, Jan. 7 on CBS. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. The awards show traditionally has been broadcast by NBC and was run by the now-disbanded Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This will be the first Golden Globes produced by Dick Clark Productions.