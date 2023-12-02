More Culture:

December 02, 2023

New 'Abbott Elementary' episode to follow 2024 Oscars ceremony, which is airing at earlier time

On March 10, ABC will broadcast the Academy Awards starting at a new time of 7 p.m., followed by Quinta Brunson's Philly-based sitcom

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
abbott elementary 2024 oscars Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Following the 2024 Oscars ceremony, which is moving up to an earlier start time of 7 p.m., a new episode of 'Abbott Elementary' will air on ABC. Above, the sitcom's creator Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues and Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie.

After admiring the glitz and glamor of the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet and ceremony, viewers can check in on the hallways and classrooms of a beloved fictional Philadelphia public school. 

On Sunday, March 10, a new episode of "Abbott Elementary" will air on ABC directly following the Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this week. For the first time ever, the awards show is moving to an earlier start time of 7 p.m.

In being chosen to air after the Oscars, which are expected to finish by 10:30 p.m., "Abbott Elementary" takes on a prime time slot that takes advantage of the lead-in audience from the major awards show. Last year's Oscars attracted an average audience of 18.8 million total viewers, marking a 13% increase from previous figures, according to Variety

Along with "Abbott Elementary" airing afterwards, the 96th Academy Awards themselves are expected to have some Philly flair. While the nominees have not yet been announced, there are several actors from the region that are expected to be in the running. Predictions by Variety list Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") and Philly natives Colman Domingo ("Rustin") and Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers") among the projected nominees and winners.

"Abbott Elementary" — created, produced, written and starring West Philly-native Quinta Brunson — is poised to return for its third season with an hour-long premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. Due to the delays on production following the historic overlapping Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, Season 3 will have 14 episodes – eight fewer than last season. 

The Emmy-winning comedy, which follows a quirky team of teachers at a Philly school, wrapped up its record-breaking second season in April with an episode featuring a field trip to the Franklin Institute. The show received eight nominations in the upcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nod for outstanding comedy series.

