'Creed IV' reportedly in development with Michael B. Jordan to direct

Another film in the "Creed" franchise is reportedly in the works — following a successful third installment last year — marking the continued expansion of the "Rocky" cinematic universe.

"Creed IV" is in development with franchise star Michael B. Jordan slated to direct, Deadline reported. Jordan made his directorial debut with "Creed III," which premiered to record-breaking box office numbers.

Irwin Winkler, a producer on "Creed III," revealed the news about the franchise's fourth installment over the weekend at the Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles event.

“We are planning to do 'Creed IV' right now,” Winkler said during a panel. “We have a really good story [and] a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strike, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production.”

The franchise has grossed more than $663 million globally. The series follows Jordan as rising boxer Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed — the greatest opponent of legendary fictional Philly boxer Rocky Balboa. Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky in the first two movies, which premiered in 2015 and 2018, but did not return for the third film.

"Creed III" earned $58.6 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend, marking the best sports movie debut in history. It went on to gross more than $275 million at the worldwide box office.

Nothing is yet known about the cast or plot behind "Creed IV." Along with Jordan, "Creed III" starred Tessa Thompson as Adonis' wife Bianca, Mila Davis-Kent as his daughter Amara and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson, his childhood friend-turned-opponent in the ring.

It remains to be seen whether Stallone, who recently released a Netflix documentary on his life and career, will return to the franchise's fourth movie. Jordan told Sports Illustrated in March, "I think there’s always space for Sly, for Rocky, to come back."

Jordan and Amazon are purportedly in talks for a film and TV universe that would further expand the “Creed” boxing world, Variety reported in March. Details about potential projects have not been revealed.