More Culture:

November 21, 2023

'Creed IV' reportedly in development with Michael B. Jordan to direct

The new film is predicted to enter pre-production in about a year, 'Creed III' producer Irwin Winkler says

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Creed
michael b. jordan creed iv Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

The fourth installment in the 'Rocky' spinoff film series 'Creed' is reportedly in development. Michael B. Jordan is set to star and direct.

Another film in the "Creed" franchise is reportedly in the works — following a successful third installment last year — marking the continued expansion of the "Rocky" cinematic universe.

"Creed IV" is in development with franchise star Michael B. Jordan slated to direct, Deadline reported. Jordan made his directorial debut with "Creed III," which premiered to record-breaking box office numbers.

MORE: New season of 'Abbott Elementary' to premiere in February

Irwin Winkler, a producer on "Creed III," revealed the news about the franchise's fourth installment over the weekend at the Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles event.

“We are planning to do 'Creed IV' right now,” Winkler said during a panel. “We have a really good story [and] a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strike, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production.”

The franchise has grossed more than $663 million globally. The series follows Jordan as rising boxer Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed — the greatest opponent of legendary fictional Philly boxer Rocky Balboa. Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky in the first two movies, which premiered in 2015 and 2018, but did not return for the third film. 

"Creed III" earned $58.6 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend, marking the best sports movie debut in history. It went on to gross more than $275 million at the worldwide box office. 

Nothing is yet known about the cast or plot behind "Creed IV." Along with Jordan, "Creed III" starred Tessa Thompson as Adonis' wife Bianca, Mila Davis-Kent as his daughter Amara and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson, his childhood friend-turned-opponent in the ring. 

It remains to be seen whether Stallone, who recently released a Netflix documentary on his life and career, will return to the franchise's fourth movie. Jordan told Sports Illustrated in March, "I think there’s always space for Sly, for Rocky, to come back."

Jordan and Amazon are purportedly in talks for a film and TV universe that would further expand the “Creed” boxing world, Variety reported in March. Details about potential projects have not been revealed.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Creed Philadelphia Actors Entertainment Directors Rocky Balboa Film Rocky Michael B. Jordan Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Lafayette College picked to host lone U.S. vice presidential scheduled for 2024 election cycle
lafayette-college-campus-11202023.jpg

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Children's Health

More parents are giving kids melatonin as a sleep aid, but experts urge caution
Melatonin Kids Safety

Shopping

McGillin's opens new pop-up, selling bar's merch to holiday shoppers
mcgillin's holiday shoppe

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chiefs game
112123KevinByard

Holidays

Adventure Aquarium to celebrate the holidays with world's tallest underwater Christmas tree
adventure aquarium christmas underwater

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved