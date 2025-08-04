More News:

August 04, 2025

Hispanic and Asian people drive population growth in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

New analysis shows diverse communities accounted for 93% of the nationwide increase and prevented 16 states from losing residents.

By Tim Henderson, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Government Population
nj pa population Michael Candelori/for PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania and New Jersey would have lost population without the growth among the Hispanic, Asian and multiracial communities in both states, according to new Census analysis.

Hispanic, Asian and multiracial residents drove population growth in the United States last year, and Pennsylvania and 15 other states would have lost population without gains in those groups, according to a new analysis published this week by the Brookings Institution.

In three states where the number of residents declined — Mississippi, Vermont and West Virginia — growth in those communities prevented even greater population loss, according to the analysis.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nationwide, the 1% population growth for the year was mostly fueled by immigration, representing "a much-needed uptick from the historically low population growth of the COVID-19 period, along with the diminishing growth of recent decades," the Brookings report said.

Recent Census Bureau data breaking down changes by race and Hispanic status show that Hispanic, Asian and multiracial categories made up 93% of the nation's population growth. The number of Black and Native people also grew but at a much slower rate, while the white population declined.

Hispanic, Asian and multiracial people made up 86% of the growth in Texas, which had the largest population growth for the year at almost 563,000, and 78% of the growth in Florida, which ranked second for growth at about 467,000. California, which grew by about 233,000, would have lost population without growth in those groups.

In addition to California, 15 other states would have lost population, but grew instead, because of larger numbers of Hispanic, Asian and multiracial people: Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington.

Stateline reporter Tim Henderson can be reached at thenderson@stateline.org.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Tim Lambert for questions: info@penncapital-star.com.

Tim Henderson, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Read more Government Population Philadelphia New Jersey Immigration Pennsylvania Immigrants

Videos

Featured

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Bryn Mawr Trust’s midyear outlook warns of inflation, tariffs, and volatility as China rises and U.S. policy pivots
Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice2

Summer lasts a little longer in this beloved beach town.

Just In

Must Read

Business

Could yaupon tea be a cost-saving replacement for coffee?

Yaupon tea Philly

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Prevention

Mosquito insecticide to be sprayed in Germantown parks to prevent West Nile virus

Germantown west nile mosquito

Books

Bruce Springsteen book chronicles release of 'Born to Run'

Bruce Springsteen book

Shopping

Nearly 50 shops will have discounts, giveaways and author events for Philly Bookstore Crawl

Philly Bookstore Crawl

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved