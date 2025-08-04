More Sports:

August 04, 2025

Report: Jeff Dowtin Jr. leaving Sixers for Maccabi Tel Aviv, joining Lonnie Walker IV

Another member of the 2024-25 Sixers is headed overseas.

Adam Aaronson
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Dowtin 8.4.25 Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Jeff Dowtin Jr.'s time with the Sixers has predictably come to an end.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. is leaving the Sixers and heading overseas, as Marc Stein reported Monday morning that the 28-year-old guard is following fellow 2024-25 Sixers guard Lonnie Walker IV and joining Maccabi Tel Aviv:

Dowtin, 28, joined the Sixers on a two-way contract near the end of the 2023-24 campaign. His time playing for new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse in the Toronto Raptors organization had earned Dowtin a fan, and Nurse advocated for him to be brought to Philadelphia.

Dowtin returned on another two-way deal the following summer, and in a miserable, injury-riddled season, the Rhode Island product took pride in the fact that he was healthy all year long, always available from a physical perspective. Because of the terms of his two-way deal, Dowtin could only be truly available on 50 occasions, and the Sixers used every one of those games as they fought their way through the final months of a nightmarish campaign.

There is little doubt that Dowtin is a good enough player to be on a two-way deal in the NBA, but he could never quite prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he was worth more than that. Now that his two-way eligibility has run out, a move overseas appeared to be the likeliest pivot for Dowtin.

