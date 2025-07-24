Report: Lonnie Walker IV leaving Sixers for Maccabi Tel Aviv

Lonnie Walker IV is leaving the Sixers to a sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv, according to a report from Marc Stein:

Walker, 26, was hours away from committing to finishing out the season in Lithuania when the Sixers summoned him back to the NBA. The Reading, Pa., native got to play for the nearby Sixers, and provided more than three-point volume in his 20 appearances (seven starts) for the team. Walker's on-ball scoring became a necessity for a depleted offense and he made strides as a rebounder and passer in the final weeks of the season.

However, the Sixers declined Walker's $2.9 million team option hours before the deadline to make a decision on June 29. That did not preclude him from making a return, but it turned it into an uphill battle given the team's extremely crowded guard rotation. When Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon both re-signed with the Sixers, the door on a return from Walker was basically closed.

Now, Walker has indeed moved on – and he will aim to once again work his way back into the NBA.

