Waiting to buy World Cup tickets? Don't expect them to get cheaper, retailers say

Soccer fans still hoping to snag tickets to one of Philadelphia's six World Cup matches may want to buy them sooner than later as secondary market retailers say prices are unlikely to fall as next month's tournament gets closer.

For the first time, FIFA adopted dynamic pricing for the World Cup, meaning soccer's governing body set prices based on demand and availability. With record-high requests, this new system led tickets to be exponentially more expensive than previous World Cups.

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FIFA has had four sale phases, and it said it received half a billion requests ahead of the second window's lottery-style draw. Limited tickets will continue to be released on a rolling basis in a "last-minute" phase that began last month, but it's unclear exactly how many seats are still up for grabs. For the entire tournament, there are about 7 million tickets available in the 16 host cities across Mexico, Canada and the United States, and FIFA said last month that 5 million have already been sold.

Long queue times and unpredictable price trends on FIFA's website have driven fans to secondary markets, which have its prices set by individual sellers. But tickets on reseller sites aren't always cheaper. And for an event with such high demand, customers shouldn’t wait for the “perfect price,” a StubHub representative said.

Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches — five group stage and one knockout round:

• Sunday, June 14, at 7 p.m.: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador

• Friday, June 19, at 9 p.m.: Brazil vs. Haiti

• Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m.: France vs. Iraq

• Thursday, June 25, at 4 p.m.: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Curaçao

• Saturday, June 27, at 5 p.m.: Croatia vs. Ghana

• Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m.: Round-of-16 match

Only three of Philadelphia’s six matches have face-value tickets available through FIFA’s website, ranging from $380 for the Curacao vs. Ivory Coast match on June 25 to $2,715 for the July 4 knockout round.

FIFA also has its own resale market, allowing customers to sell and exchange tickets. The lowest cost for a ticket to a Philly game on that platform is $207 for the June 25 match, and the highest price is around $33,063 for the July 4 match. A representative with FIFA did not respond to a request for comment.

On other secondary markets, prices have typically spiked around “major moments,” including up to 48 hours after a team advances to the knockout round, said Jill Gonzalez, head of consumer, product and tech communications for StubHub. For the most in-demand matches, she said prices tend to rise as the tournament gets closer — not fall.

“The best advice is to decide what matters most to you, set a budget range and don’t wait for a perfect price that may never come,” Gonzalez said. “For fans with flexibility, more options will emerge closer to kickoff, but for marquee games, earlier is better.”

For the six matches at Lincoln Financial Field, resale prices have risen steadily since the World Cup draw in December, but some games are more likely to see a price drop than others, said Max Meyer, senior content analyst at SeatGeek.

"Matches featuring global powerhouses with large traveling fanbases have held or increased in demand since the draw and are unlikely to soften meaningfully," Meyer said.

The game between Curacao and the Ivory Coast on Friday, June 25, has the lowest priced tickets in Philly, with most resale platforms listing starting prices between $202-$225.

The matchup between Brazil and Haiti has been the most in-demand game on StubHub, Gonzalez said, and the July Fourth game currently has the highest prices on most platforms due to it being a knockout round with higher stakes.

“A small late-cycle softening is possible for more accessible matchups," Meyer said. "But waiting until game day for a marquee match has historically been a losing strategy at major tournaments,”

To attend all six Philly games, fans would have to pay over $3,600. Comparing prices at FIFA Marketplace, StubHub and SeatGeek, here are cheapest tickets for each game as of Monday afternoon:

Match Cheapest Price Platform Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast, Sunday, June 14

$638 FIFA Marketplace Brazil vs. Haiti, Friday, June 19 $920 FIFA Marketplace France vs. Iraq, Monday, June 22 $493 StubHub Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 25 $202 StubHub Croatia vs. Ghana, Saturday, June 27 $397 FIFA Marketplace Round-of-16 match, Saturday July 4 $983 SeatGeek



