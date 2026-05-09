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May 09, 2026

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Sunday; full injury reports ahead of Game 4

Joel Embiid was brilliant to lead the Sixers' 3-1 series comeback over the Boston Celtics in the first round, but has been a shell of himself in the second round.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
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Joel Embiid and the Sixers are on the brink of elimination.

Joel Embiid (right hip soreness) is probable for Game 4 of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at home on Sunday afternoon, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday:

Embiid, who has played in two of the Sixers' three losses in this series, has been a shell of himself from a mobility perspective, clearly laboring as he has battled through significant pain. Embiid was brilliant to lead the Sixers' 3-1 series comeback over the Boston Celtics in the first round, but has failed to keep up with Knicks stars in this series.

For New York, OG Anunoby is questionable with the right hamstring strain which sidelined him in Game 3 on Friday night.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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