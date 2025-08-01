Report: Ricky Council IV signs with Brooklyn Nets after being waived by Sixers

Shortly after being waived by the Sixers, Ricky Council IV has landed with the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year deal, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Friday morning:

Whether or not Council earned a standard deal or an Exhibit 10 contract – a training camp deal that comes with a signing bonus if the player ends up with that organization's G League affiliate – remains to be seen. Brooklyn currently has 16 players on its standard roster, but four of them have non-guaranteed salaries.

Council, whose 24th birthday is Sunday, led the Sixers in games played last season. He failed to utilize that opportunity after he emerged as an intriguing rookie on a two-way contract the year prior. Council earned a long-term deal by the end of the 2023-24 season, but his sophomore year was so disappointing that he was waived with two non-guaranteed years left on the deal.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice