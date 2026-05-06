Kurt Vile releases new single, 'Zoom 97,' from his upcoming album

Kurt Vile said his new song, "Zoom 97," is a "100% Philly born and bred affair."

The indie rocker takes on a more laid-back sound on the song, and its lyrics describe his reflections as he drives through the city. The single, released Wednesday, serves as the opening track to his 10th studio album, "Philadelphia's been good to me," which comes out May 29.

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"Zoom 97" was recorded in Vile's studio in his Mount Airy Home with help from Philly-based artists Mikel Patrick Avery on drums and Jesse Trbovich on background vocals.

"This was the first song that came together on this record that we knew was real special, like we knew we were on the right track ya know," Vile wrote on Instagram.

Vile's lyrics take an introspective approach, declaring "true love is the pure drug for me" against rhythmic acoustic guitar chords. He even references Lincoln Drive to set the scene.

"Jump in my whip," he sings. "My engine whines, yeah… zig zag my way… down Lincoln Drive, yeah."

"Philadelphia's been good to me" is the 46-year-old's second full-length album since he signed to Verve Records in 2022. He has described the LP as his best record vocally, saying it showcases his best electric guitar sounds yet.

"I've been waiting for that kinda natural element to show up again in my recordings, like the old home recording days," he said in a press release last month. "I think I finally caught that again, but in a higher fidelity; it's never overly polished, but it's still pretty damn shimmery."

The music video for the album's first single, "Chance to Bleed," was filmed at Kung Fu Necktie in Kensington and features Philly rapper Schoolly D in his signature fur coat.

Vile, who grew up in Lansdowne, has lived in Philadelphia since 2003. He co-founded the rock band War on Drugs with Adam Granduciel, who had moved to Fishtown around the same time. Several of Vile's projects have referenced the Philadelphia area, including the vinyl variations created for his upcoming album, which are available in "Wissahickon green," "Wooder ice red" and "Schuylkill River blue."

Vile kicks off an international tour next month that stops at the Dell Music Center in Fairmount Park on July 25 and the Stone Pony in Asbury Park on June 21.