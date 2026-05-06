New Philly sports shop on South Street gives local artists a space to sell apparel

A new shop that sells signed Philly sports memorabilia and apparel from independent artists will open Sunday on South Street.

The business will be led by former Crossing Broad and PHLY Sports writer John Foley, who's best known for his @2008Philz account that posts game clips and memes on X and BlueSky.

"This is an idea I've been kicking around for a while," Foley said. "I always loved the idea of running my own boutique."

Foley's: The Philly Sports Shop, located at 2206 South St., aims to fill a void in what he sees as two underserved markets.

He said autographed memorabilia — framed photos, baseballs, football helmets and hockey pucks — is trending up in interest and value but lacks retail spaces for fans to check out items.

"If you're interested in that kind of thing, it can be hard to find in person," said Foley, who's partnering with Exton-based Hunt Auctions to source his shop's selection. "A lot of these places are located way out in the suburbs, or you can only buy online and then there are questions of authenticity. To have a place right here in the heart of the city that you can trust to get autographed memorabilia is a big part of it."

Provided Image/John Foley Framed photos and other autographed memorabilia at Foley's comes from Hunt Auctions, which has a store in Exton and a location at Citizens Bank Park.

Foley also wants to give independent artists a retail presence and offer fans locally made alternatives for team merchandise.

"There's this insatiable appetite for Philly sports gear in the city. From being involved in the Philly sports community, I can see a frustration with some of the bigger players in the market," Foley said. "Fanatics is the biggest example. Everybody complains about the quality and super high prices, or the generic corporate feel to it. Your options are limited."

Foley's is partnering with a range of local artists. The shop will have clothing with designs made by Dhwani Saraiya, who developed a following on social media with her depictions of Sixers players during the COVID-19 pandemic. Saraiya has since created the Phillies City Connect mural at Citizens Bank Park and designed this year's home opener shirt for the Flyers, among other collaborations. One of her illustrations of Nick Foles got a glowing review from the former Eagles quarterback.

Foley's also will feature apparel from artist Olivia H. Smith and Phannies, the handbag company founded by La Salle University graduates Abby Zweigle and Beck Gilbert. Wooden street signs will be available from artist Alexander Kluka's Mutt Hutts and Philly-sports themed candles will be sold by A Little Less 16 Candles.

Provided Image/John Foley Foley's will have a selection of Philly sports apparel designed by local artists. Above is a design from Phillygoat, the Delaware County brand whose designs will be sold in the store on South Street.

Foley said he wants to build relationships with more emerging artists and give them a space to sell apparel and other products that showcase the passion and humor of Philly sports culture.

"I find myself happiest sort of on the periphery of Philadelphia sports," Foley said. "I enjoy the sports, of course, but I think what I enjoy more than that is the communities that form around this — on social media and with artists, everything that surrounds the games."

The 800-square-foot shop on South Street will be complemented by an online store where people can shop for memorabilia and clothing. In the future, Foley hopes to hold signing events for local athletes at the store.

Foley still runs his social accounts and has a Substack newsletter where he writes about the Phillies, but he said the shop will have his full focus. The grand opening on Mother's Day will feature a few special guest appearances, a live DJ set and free drinks from Kenwood Beer.

"It's exciting for me," Foley said. "It doesn't feel like work. It feels like where I'm supposed to be."