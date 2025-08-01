More Events:

August 01, 2025

Nearly 50 shops will have discounts, giveaways and author events for Philly Bookstore Crawl

The promotion returns for its third year to celebrate local indie businesses on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Bookstores
Philly Bookstore Crawl Michaela Althouse/for PhillyVoice

Cupid's Bookshop, the Manayunk store devoted to romance novels, will be one of 47 participants in the upcoming Philly Bookstore Crawl.

Philadelphia's independent bookstores will offer fans of romantasy, cozy mysteries and everything in between deep discounts on new reads during an annual promotion.

MORE: Skulls, taxidermy and other stuff of nightmares head to Oddities & Curiosities Expo

The Philly Bookstore Crawl returns for its third — and biggest — year on Saturday, Aug. 23. This time, 47 shops in the city and surrounding suburbs are participating in the festivities, which promise not just sales but author events, giveaways and parties. Hours and promos will vary across locations.

Newcomers to the event include Bookish Notions, which launched in Media in January. The store will host an open mic night and children's book reading for the occasion, and offer deals on select items. Cupid's Bookshop, the Manayunk store specializing in romance that opened in April, is another stop on the crawl. It'll hand out free tote bags and books while supplies last. Additional spots offering freebies are 50 Watts Books, A Novel Idea, American Grammar, Binding Agents, Bindlestiff, the Broken Spine, Children's Book World, Julia de Burgos, Mavey Books and Wooden Shoe Books.

Readers can get their crawl passport, available online and at some locations, stamped at shops along the way. Here's a map of every participating store:

Philly Bookstore Crawl

Saturday, Aug. 23
Various locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Bookstores Philadelphia Promotions Discounts Crawls Books

Videos

Featured

Geopolitics stock photo - iStock-2201179008.png

Bryn Mawr Trust’s midyear outlook warns of inflation, tariffs, and volatility as China rises and U.S. policy pivots
Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice2

Summer lasts a little longer in this beloved beach town.

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Feds: Woman posed as attorney, swindled immigrants

Immigration fraud

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Health News

People breathe in 100 times more microplastics than previously thought, new study finds

microplastics research

Food & Drink

Borromini, Stephen Starr's new Italian restaurant, to open in August

Borromini

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Art museum beer garden, F1 watch party

Weekend guide

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley 7.29.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved