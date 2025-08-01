Nearly 50 shops will have discounts, giveaways and author events for Philly Bookstore Crawl

Philadelphia's independent bookstores will offer fans of romantasy, cozy mysteries and everything in between deep discounts on new reads during an annual promotion.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl returns for its third — and biggest — year on Saturday, Aug. 23. This time, 47 shops in the city and surrounding suburbs are participating in the festivities, which promise not just sales but author events, giveaways and parties. Hours and promos will vary across locations.

Newcomers to the event include Bookish Notions, which launched in Media in January. The store will host an open mic night and children's book reading for the occasion, and offer deals on select items. Cupid's Bookshop, the Manayunk store specializing in romance that opened in April, is another stop on the crawl. It'll hand out free tote bags and books while supplies last. Additional spots offering freebies are 50 Watts Books, A Novel Idea, American Grammar, Binding Agents, Bindlestiff, the Broken Spine, Children's Book World, Julia de Burgos, Mavey Books and Wooden Shoe Books.

Readers can get their crawl passport, available online and at some locations, stamped at shops along the way. Here's a map of every participating store:

Saturday, Aug. 23

Various locations

