'Abbott Elementary' receives 8 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday, and "Abbott Elementary" is once again near the top of the class.



The ABC sitcom, set in a fictional Philadelphia public school, received eight nominations in seven categories, including a nod for outstanding comedy series. Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and star, also was nominated for her guest role on "Saturday Night Live."

In the outstanding comedy series category, "Abbott Elementary" is up against multiple previously-nominated series like "Barry," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Only Murders In The Building" and "Ted Lasso." There are also some newcomers to the category, including "Wednesday," "Jury Duty" and "The Bear."

"Abbott Elementary" also was nominated for outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary hairstyling.



In the acting categories, Brunson was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as second grade teacher Janine Teagues. Tyler James Williams, who plays teacher Gregory Eddie, earned a nomination for outstanding supporting actor. Janelle James, who plays Principal Ava Coleman, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays teacher Barbara Howard, each were nominated for outstanding supporting actress.



Taraji P. Henson, who guest-starred in Season 2 as Janine's mother Vanetta, received a nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series. Brunson, a Philly native, was nominated in the same category for her April "SNL" hosting gig.

"Honored that Abbott Elementary is nominated for best comedy series again at this years Emmys ... As a person who just wanted to make a tv show, this will never stop being amazing," Brunson said in a series of tweets. "I'm FLABBERGASTED to be nominated as a guest actress in a comedy for ('SNL'). I loved loved loved working with with that cast and crew, it was my dream come true...and now this? OK SURE."

Last year, "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for seven Emmy Awards, winning three. Brunson became the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category and the first to earn three nods in the comedy categories in the same year.

"Abbott Elementary" wrapped up its record-breaking second season in April with an episode featuring a field trip to the Franklin Institute, and a third season has been ordered by ABC.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on FOX. The host of the ceremony has not yet been announced, and there is concern over whether the ceremony could be postponed amid the ongoing writers strike. Actors may soon strike, too.

Here are the categories in which "Abbott Elementary" and Quinta Brunson were nominated. The full list of Emmy Award nominations can be viewed online:

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary," ABC"The Bear," FX"Jury Duty," Amazon Freevee"Only Murders In The Building," Hulu"Ted Lasso," Apple

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

"Abbott Elementary," ABC"Emily In Paris," Netflix"The Last Of Us," HBO"Only Murders In The Building," Hulu"P-Valley," STARZ"Ted Lasso," Apple"The White Lotus," HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"James Marsden, "Jury Duty"Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, "Ted Lasso"Quinta Brunson, "Saturday Night Live"Taraji P. Henson, "Abbott Elementary"Judith Light, "Poker Face"Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary," ABC"Barry," HBO"The Bear," FX"Jury Duty," Amazon"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon"Only Murders in the Building," Hulu"Ted Lasso," Apple