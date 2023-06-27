'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter to perform at Helium Comedy Club

On "Abbott Elementary," Lisa Ann Walter is the no-nonsense Melissa Schemmenti, a South Philly native who can make a mean Italian spread and knows a guy who can hook you up with anything — just don't ask where it came from. But in real life, the actress is a long-time standup comic from the D.C. suburbs who will take her routine to the Helium Comedy Club next month.

Walter will play five shows over three dates at the Center City club, starting with an 8 p.m. show on Thursday, July 20. She'll then perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and close out with 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows on Saturday, July 22. All shows are 21+ with a two-item minimum per person.

Walter, who is also known for her role as Chessy in "The Parent Trap," toured with her standup act for 10 years before rising to newfound fame with ABC's hit sitcom. She appeared at New York comedy institutions like the Apollo Theater, Caroline's and Gotham Comedy Club, where she cracked jokes about her ex-husbands and finding the right bra.

Since March, the actress has been "hitting the clubs like the old days" with spring shows in Boston, Austin and Batavia, Illinois. She also recently appeared at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood alongside Jeremy Piven.

General admission and reserved tickets for her Philly shows are now on sale, and superfans can pay an extra $40 for a post-show meet and greet with Walter, who is excited to mingle with "all youse Philly 11's" next month.

Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22

Times vary | $26-$44

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St. Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.