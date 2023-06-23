Furry, feathery 'Skin' exhibit opens at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Starting this weekend, the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel will show off a diverse collection of pelts, scales and skins found across nature.

"Skin," which will run at the museum from Saturday, June 24 through Sunday, Jan. 21, is an exploration of the "living armor" that covers animals and human beings. The display includes boxes of penguin feathers, red king crab shells and an enormous rhino model.

Visitors can learn about the functions of specific skins and nerve endings through interactive displays which vibrate and make hairs stand on end. Museum staffers will also show off live specimens like insects at the "curiosity cart," and each Thursday and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., turtles, snakes and lizards will be shown during "Awesome Armor: Reptile Encounters."

Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice A display on ducks, molting and antlers

Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice Visitors can touch select pieces, like this otter pelt.

The exhibit, which originated at the California Academy of Sciences, also touches on social science with objects detailing the pseudoscience of race and how human ideas about skin color have impacted people across centuries.

"This visually bold exhibit truly delves into the remarkable biodiversity of the natural world, as well as the often deep and complex nature of human relationships, in such a fresh, innovative and creative way," said Scott Cooper, president and CEO of the academy.

"Skin" is free to enter with general admission to the museum, which is $21 for kids and $25 for adults.

Saturday, June 24 through Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

Free with general admission

The Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

