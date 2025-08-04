Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Justin Jefferson, Joe Mixon and more

You probably have just under a month remaining until your fantasy draft. August has just started and players in training camps are barely wearing pads yet — but there are already some fantasy football injuries to be aware of.

Here is the latest intel on some extremely fantasy-relevant skill players ahead of NFL fantasy draft season:

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

The presumptive first round wideout hasn't been practicing with Minnesota for a bit — he's nursing a hamstring injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he has "zero worry" about Jefferson being ready for Week 1. Perhaps with a rookie or a player on a new team, missing practices repeatedly while rehabbing a hamstring would be a red flag. But if Jefferson is indeed ready Week 1, he's a vet and knows what he has to do (even with a new quarterback). The soft tissue injury is noteworthy, as it is often something that can be nagging throughout a season.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

While McLaurin does technically have an ankle injury, that's not the biggest fantasy concern. It's whether he'll suit up for Washington at all after he requested a trade, frustrated with his current contract dispute. With a month to go until the NFL season starts, it's probable that this gets figured out by then. If it's still an outstanding issue come Labor Day weekend, it might be worth rethinking his draft positioning.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

The soon-to-be sophomore has missed a few practices due to a combination of a minor knee injury and illness. His practice status is worth monitoring, but it doesn't sound like a setback that would threaten Week 1.

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

Expected to be a big factor in L.A. this season, Harris is currently working his way back into football-playing shape after a fireworks accident hurt his eye. He hasn't practiced yet but he is starting to appear on the sidelines during practice. No timeline has been given for his return, making rookie Omarion Hampton a very attractive draft pick.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

Minnesota's tight end pulled his groin in a practice and will likely miss some time due to the injury. It's another injury to monitor in the coming weeks.

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

The veteran running back has both ankle and foot injuries, and could miss some real time as he is currently on the not football injury (NFI) list. It's possible his ailment makes Nick Chubb more fantasy relevant as he tries to make a comeback in Houston.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

The oft-injured but immensely talented Godwin has undergone two ankle surgeries since the start of 2024, including one this past spring, and is sitting on the PUP list. His draft stock is directly related to whether he can get off that list before Week 1.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

Another important Buc is hurt, but Mayfield's hand contusion is thought to be minor and he should find the field again next week.

Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, WRs, 49ers

Aiyuk remains on the PUP list as he tries to return from his ACL. Jennings has a calf injury of unknown severity. Perhaps this makes Ricky Pearsall — who just returned to the field from an injury himself — a valuable fantasy target.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

A high ankle sprain sustained in a practice Friday has the wideout listed as week-to-week as training camp continues.

Deebo Samuel, Commanders

With so much in flux regarding McLaurin, Samuel could be in line for a lot of touches early this season. That is, if he can stay on the field. A hand injury Saturday has him currently out, with the severity of the injury unknown Monday morning.

