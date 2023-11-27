Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie to hit streaming platforms in December

Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday next month by releasing her hit "Eras Tour" concert film to streaming services.

The film, available Dec. 13, will feature a trio of songs that were not part of the movie's theatrical release – "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live."

The movie can be streamed on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube, according to Swift's tour website. The cost of the on-demand rental has not been announced. "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift wrote Monday on X, formerly Twitter.



The Eras Tour culminated Sunday in São Paulo, Brazil after a run of 66 shows, including 53 in the U.S.

Swift, who turns 34 next month, has been lauded as a disruptor in the cinema industry based on the theatrical success of her "Eras Tour" film. Instead of distributing the movie through a traditional studio, Swift partnered with AMC in a deal that brought fans to theaters around the world. Since its Oct. 13 debut, the movie has surpassed $232 million globally at the box office, Deadline reported.