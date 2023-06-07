More Culture:

June 07, 2023

Colman Domingo's memoir travel TV series to include episode focused on Philly childhood

'You Are Here,' which follows the Philly native's life and career, will premiere on AMC Monday, June 19

By Maggie Mancini
Colman Domingo AMC Show Provided Image/AMC Networks

Colman Domingo, the actor known for roles on 'Euphoria' and 'Fear of the Walking Dead,' is hosting a travel series on AMC that will feature Philadelphia in one of its four episodes.

Colman Domingo, the actor, writer and director, is set to host "You Are Here," a memoir travel series coming to AMC that focuses on the people and places that shaped his life and entertainment career. 

The Philadelphia native, best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Ali in HBO's hit drama "Euphoria" and for playing Victor Strand in AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead," will visit Philly, New York City, Chicago and Savannah, Georgia, in the four-part series set to premiere on Juneteenth; the show's second episode will focus on his time in Philly. The actor will meet with friends and colleagues while visiting hidden spots that influenced his growth as an artist.

Domingo will be joined by Philly playwright James Ijames, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated play "Fat Ham," which opened on Broadway in April, was co-produced by Domingo. 

"You Are Here" will also feature appearances from Domingo's "Fear the Walking Dead" co-star Kim Dickens, five-time Tony Award-winning director Susan Stroman, Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker and a variety of family and friends from each city. The series was produced by Domingo's own Edith Productions, Zero Point Zero and Scotch whisky maker Johnnie Walker. 

"It is my pleasure to partner with AMC Networks again on this personal journey that seeks to remind us all what we are made of," Domingo said. "Sometimes we have to take a few steps backwards in order to grow into the next chapter of our lives. This four-part beginning shares some of my journey and the people who shaped me into the man I am today." 

Over the last several months, Domingo has shared a handful of updates and announcements on the production, though he acknowledged on Instagram that his team likes to keep things quiet.

The first two episodes of "You Are Here" will air on AMC Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. All four episodes will be available on IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv beginning Friday, June 30. The series will be available to stream on AMC+ Aug. 8. 

Domingo, 53, was born in Philadelphia and went to Overbrook High School with Will Smith before attending Temple University, where he majored in journalism. 

He later moved to San Francisco to begin a theater career. He has written six plays, including "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." Domingo has also appeared in films like "Zola" and "If Beale Street Could Talk." 

In June 2021, AMC Networks greenlit "West Philly, Baby," a drama series inspired by Domingo's play, "Dot," that follows a Philly-based family grappling with their mother's declining memory due to Alzheimer's. The series was set to begin production in early 2022, Deadline reported.

