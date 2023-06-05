Size-inclusive, vintage-clothing shop Noni to open in Bok Building this summer

Philadelphia's growing vintage-clothing scene gets bigger with the addition of Noni, a new shop that specializes in size inclusivity, set to open in the Bok Building in late July.

The vintage shop, which will sell clothing in sizes ranging from 6X to extra small, will have its grand opening Saturday, July 22. The store, started by vintage enthusiasts Corinna Dodenhoff and Emily Braun, also will sell books, vinyl records, home goods, gifts, art prints and products from small vendors. Dodenhoff and Braun say they want to turn Noni into a community hub where vintage enthusiasts can host small-scale events and pop-ups focused on inclusivity and sustainable fashion.

"We wanted to create a space that offers not only beautiful vintage pieces but also an inclusive environment where everyone can find something that suits their personal style," Dodenhoff said. "Our size-inclusive vintage collection is a testament to our belief that every body is beautiful."

Braun said, "Our vision for Noni extends beyond retail. We want to build a community, a hub where vintage lovers can connect, learn and share their passion. To us, Noni is not just a shop, but a tribute to the timeless appeal of vintage style."

Noni is named for Dodenhoff's grandmother, June, who opened one of the first antique and consignment shops in North Jersey and handed it off to Dodenhoff's mother, Lisa, before her death. Braun, a Queens native who moved to Philly more than 10 years ago, is the founder of Baby Got Good, an online vintage shop that hosts pop-ups in the city.

The Bok Building is at Ninth and Mifflin streets in South Philly. The building's main entrance is at 821 Dudley St. More information about the store's policies and open hours will be added to its website and Instagram soon.

Noni joins other vintage clothing newcomers like Germantown's Black Soul Vintage, Bella Vista's Wayward Collection and Queen Village's B-Bop Vintage.

There is an increasing demand for new and vintage plus-size clothing. Often garments in these sizes are marketed as "oversized" to buyers who wear smaller sizes; as "oversized" has become trendier, the inventories of new and vintage plus-sized items has depleted, making it more difficult for people who wear these sizes to find clothing.



Though the global plus-size clothing market is worth an estimated annual $194 billion, some people believe designers avoid producing plus-size clothing.



Emma Zack, the founder of New York-based Berriez, spoke about shopping for plus-size vintage clothing, providing tips like knowing specific measurements, preferred fabrics and flattering silhouettes before logging on to Instagram shops or resale sites like ThredUp and Poshmark.

During Noni's grand opening in July, attendees can sip drinks from the nearby Bok Bar while shopping.