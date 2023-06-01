WanMor – the sons of Boyz II Men's Wanyá Morris – makes strides in the R&B world

Three months after WanMor released their self-titled debut EP, the R&B group – made up of Boyz II Men vocalist Wanyá Morris' four sons – gathered in New York City on Wednesday to watch the premiere of their latest music video.

The video for the remixed version of their song "Mine" played on a massive screen in Times Square as part of a BET takeover.

The video, which is available to stream, features the four brothers — Big Boy, 19, Chulo, 17, Tyvas, 16, and Rocco, 12 — hosting a party in their backyard with a large group of friends. Stylized to look like a series of TikTok videos, Instagram Stories and FaceTime calls, the brothers can be seen showing off their house, rummaging through their closets and doing synchronized choreography while their friends jump into the pool, play basketball and sing along to the music.

The remixed version of the song doesn't stray too far from its original, which appeared on the band's EP in March, though the music video features cameo appearances from musical peers like King Combs, the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, the daughter of The Game, and singer and actor JD McCrary.

Though the group's name is a tribute to their father, WanMor has credited their mother, Traci Nash, for encouraging them to form the group and taking them to a vocal coach to learn how to sing together.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning last month, the group spoke candidly about their father's influence on their musical style and the impact that Boyz II Men had on the R&B genre, but they credited Nash with helping them further their musical careers. They also have said their love for each other as brothers helped them in their burgeoning careers.

"I would say it's our bond (that separates us from other R&B acts)," Big Boy told Vibe Magazine earlier this year. "The fact that we're all brothers. We can all sing. It's a lot easier than a group that's separate from different families, and they're coming together. We already know each other's voices like the back of our hand because we hear them all the time in the house. So, I would definitely say it's our bond."

WanMor spent their earliest days playing for smaller crowds in their hometown of Voorhees Township, New Jersey and performing some holiday concerts in Philadelphia before signing to Mary J. Blige's record label, Beautiful Life Productions, last September. The label has described the boy band as "what we have been missing in music" – songs devoid of vulgarities and focused on themes of young love, growing up and having fun.

The band made their national debut at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, performing "The Way You Do The Things You Do" alongside Stevie Wonder as part of the show's Motown tribute. During the ceremony, the brothers snapped photos with the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who they have named as one of their biggest musical influences.

Before the release of their debut EP, WanMor appeared as background vocalists on Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert's 2020 album, "Eternal Atake." WanMor also collaborated with fellow Beautiful Life Productions artist Hunxho on "Heartless" last spring.

Their EP features the original version of "Mine" alongside other songs like "Every Pretty Girl In The City" and "Certified," which garnered positive reviews from outlets like BET, Vibe Magazine and Essence.

"There's been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists," Mary J. Blige told Essence Magazine in February. "This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul, that sound remains in our DNA. When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are it! Supporting and cultivating true R&B talent is why I started Beautiful Life Productions, and I couldn't be more proud to do this with these young men."

WanMor's video for "Mine (Remix)," featuring cameos from Combs, Taylor and McCrary, can be viewed below. The group's debut EP, "WanMor," can be streamed or purchased.