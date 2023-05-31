Rock N Rolls food truck opens brick-and-mortar takeout location in Northeast Philly

Egg rolls filled with lump crab cake, vegan cheeseburger and peach cobbler are on the menu at Rock N Rolls, a Philly-based eatery opening its first brick-and-mortar location this week.



Rock N Rolls, which serves a wide variety of sweet and savory egg rolls, was launched by Temple University alumna Shamaya "Bella" Oberlton from her home in 2016. Starting Thursday, June 1, the business will offer takeout from its new storefront at 2903 Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

A grand opening event will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the first 100 customers receiving free egg rolls. Rock N Rolls will donate a portion of opening weekend sales to Northeast Philly's Big Hustle Athletics youth sports program.

The menu includes unique savory egg rolls like buffalo chicken, sweet chili salmon, Caribbean jerk chicken, Philly cheesesteak and seafood mac and cheese. For those with a sweet tooth, there are dessert offerings like strawberry cheesecake and apple pie egg rolls. Other menu features include appetizers, drinks, vegan options, a CBD bar and party trays.

Provided Image/Rock N Rolls Rock N Rolls offers a variety of sweet and savory egg rolls.

Oberlton first started serving her innovative egg rolls seven years ago, drawing inspiration from her own family's cooking as she attempted to raise money to cover her mother’s chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer. Sadly, Oberlton's mother passed away shortly before the official launch of Rock N Rolls.

“I began this journey with my mother, as we developed the business together during her long chemotherapy appointments,” Oberlton said. “I try to honor her each and every day with this business and with what I do for the community.”

Provided Image/Rock N Rolls Temple University alumna Shamaya Oberlton launched Rock N Rolls from her home in 2016. The company is now moving to its first brick and mortar location, at 2903 Holme Avenue in Northeast Philly.

The business soon expanded from Oberlton's home kitchen to a food truck at 36th and Market Streets, then went on to score catering contracts with the 76ers and Eagles. After an automobile accident, Rock N Rolls began operating from a ghost kitchen located on Girard Ave.

With the new location, the restaurant is looking to double the size of its workforce; one of Oberlton's missions is to provide job opportunities for ex-convicts looking to start anew.

Rock N Rolls' new location will be open for takeout Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.