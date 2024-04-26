More Health:

April 26, 2024

Here's where to dispose of unused prescription drugs in Philly

The DEA is urging people to discard old medications for Take Back Day on Saturday. Some locations are available all year.

By Kristin Hunt
Take Back Day, a long-running initiative designed to remove prescription drugs from homes, is Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is urging people to dispose of their old, unused or expired prescription medications as part of the agency's latest collection drive.

Take Back Day, which falls on Saturday, is a long-running initiative designed to remove opioids and other drugs that can be misused from homes. In 2010, the DEA started hosting "take back" events twice a year as part of its response to the ongoing drug overdose crisis, which killed 1,413 Philadelphians in 2022. At the most recent drive in October, federal officials collected over 30,000 pounds of medications across Pennsylvania alone.

Government agencies say the best way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs is at events like these. Although the Food and Drug Administration maintains a "flush list" of medications that are considered safe to flush down the toilet, some formulations pose environmental concerns and should not be sent down the sewer.

The DEA will operate at least four sites in Philadelphia between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the district attorney's office, Veteran Affairs Medical Center and Temple and St. Joseph's campuses. But the state's department of drug and alcohol programs also maintains prescription medication drop boxes throughout the year at various pharmacies, hospitals and police stations. Nearby sites, including over 20 within the city limits, can be located via this tool — and no personal information is required to use them. New Jersey operates a similar program in all 21 counties.

