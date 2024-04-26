Here's where to dispose of unused prescription drugs in Philly

The Drug Enforcement Administration is urging people to dispose of their old, unused or expired prescription medications as part of the agency's latest collection drive.

Take Back Day, which falls on Saturday, is a long-running initiative designed to remove opioids and other drugs that can be misused from homes. In 2010, the DEA started hosting "take back" events twice a year as part of its response to the ongoing drug overdose crisis, which killed 1,413 Philadelphians in 2022. At the most recent drive in October, federal officials collected over 30,000 pounds of medications across Pennsylvania alone.