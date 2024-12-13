More Sports:

MLB trade rumors: Astros turned down Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos for Kyle Tucker

The Phillies are trying to be aggressive on the offseason trade market, but it's simply not working out for them. Dave Dombrowski may need to take things up a notch.

By Shamus Clancy
Alec Bohm Nick Castellanos 2024 Jim Rassol/Imagn Images

Will Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos both remain with the Phillies in 2025?

The Phillies have grown a bit stagnant in each successive postseason in this era, but wholesale changes don't appear to be coming this offseason. They were likely never really in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Star pitcher Garrett Crochet will be pitching in Boston next season, not South Philadelphia. What's next?

Well, it's not a big two-for-one deal for the Astros' three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker. 

According to a report from MLB Network Radio's Jim Bowden on SiriusXM, the Phillies offered both Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos for Tucker:

Here's an transcription from the clip:

"Dave Dombrowski made that offer. He offered Castellanos and Bohm for Tucker, two-for-one, and was turned down. The Astros don't like Bohm defensively. I know that, you know, Rob Thomson told us at the Winter Meetings that he thinks that he's a good defender and gotten better... The Astros don't view him there as a third baseman... And Castellanos is a guy who chases out of the zone. He's older, you know, and is inconsistent and gets some big hits, so you have to ask yourself, 'Would you do Bohm and Castellanos for a year of Tucker?'" [MLB Network Radio]

Uh, yeah. I'm not exactly sure why the Astros would do that trade. It's a little laughable honestly.

The Phillies are backed into a corner and may need to start paying a premium via their collection of highly touted prospects if they want true major-league upgrades for 2025. 

