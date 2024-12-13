South Street pawn shop owners accused of selling $19 million in stolen goods

Two Philadelphia pawn shop operators are facing federal charges for allegedly selling nearly $20 million worth of items stolen on the eBay page for one of their stores.

Larry Leonard, 60, and Nathaniel Leonard, 68, who are cousins, are accused of using their three pawn shops to purchase goods stolen from retail stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy and CVS. They then allegedly sold those items on the eBay page for their Society Hill Loan pawn shop on South Street.