Ed Sheeran served fans cheesesteaks in South Philly on Saturday ahead of his concert at Lincoln Financial Field

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was in Philly this weekend for concerts at The Met on Friday and Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, hours before taking the stage at the Linc, Sheeran could be found — not warming up with the band or hanging out in his dressing room — making cheesesteaks and serving them to fans at Philips Steaks in South Philadelphia.

MORE: 'An unfortunate look that man has': Lewis Capaldi responds to McGillin's patron who posed as him on St. Patrick's Day

Earlier that day, Sheeran posted a poll to his Instagram story asking followers where the best Philly cheesesteak could be found. Sheeran then posted a story alerting fans to come to Philips, located at 2234 W. Passyunk Avenue, at 2:30 p.m. for the chance to meet him and enjoy free cheesesteaks.

"Philly, obviously it's cheesesteak time," Sheeran said in a video posted to his Instagram detailing his afternoon at Philips Steaks. "I am going to go and learn how to make a cheesesteak."

In the video, crowds of excited fans could be seen waiting for Sheeran outside the restaurant. Inside, Sheeran met with brothers Joseph and Philip Baldino, owners of Philips Steaks, who taught him about the intricacies of rib eye steak and wiz cheese, and how to assemble the sandwich.

"It's perfect," one fan exclaimed after taking a bite of a cheesesteak made by Sheeran.

Sheeran's cheesesteak-making skills also won praise from the Philips owners.

"This is beyond unbelievable,” Joseph Baldino said. "And I got to tell you, I think Ed might have been just a little bit better than my brother Philip for the first time making a cheesesteak."

After a day filled with Philly-style food and fans, Sheeran hopped into the car, possibly to head to the Linc for his highly-anticipated concert that evening.

"That was really fun," Sheeran said.



The Philips staff raved about their experience with the celebrity on social media.

"We would like to thank Ed sheeran and his team for coming to the one and only Philips Steaks and making an absolute great Cheesesteak ... Ed is a wiz wit guy," staff wrote in a post on the Philips Instagram.



Sheeran, who released his latest album "- (Subtract)" last month, is currently touring North America for his Mathematics stadium tour, and its accompanying "intimate" Subtract tour, which includes shows in smaller theaters like The Met.



Along with firing up cheesesteaks for Philly fans, Sheeran has similarly surprised his supporters along the road so far. For instance, last week in Atlanta the singer hit up some breweries to serve free beers to fans. Last month, he visited a high school band in Tampa who had been learning his song, "Eyes Closed," donating guitars to the school's music department and giving the students tickets to his show.