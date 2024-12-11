More Health:

December 11, 2024

Self-testing option for cervical cancer screening endorsed by U.S. health panel

A pair of tests approved by the FDA in July give women the opportunity to collect their own samples in medical settings – similar to the way urine tests are handled.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Cancer
HPV Self Testing Thom Carroll/Philly Voice

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has endorsed the use of a new cervical cancer screening that allows women to self-collect samples for HPV tests. HPV is an infection that causes nearly all cervical cancer cases.

Women 30 and older should be given an opportunity to self-test for cervical cancer, a federal health panel advised this week as part of an effort to expand screenings to groups that do not get enough adequate preventative and follow-up health care.

In draft recommendations issued Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force endorsed a new cervical cancer screening option that allows women to collect their own samples to test for human papillomavirus, a sexually-transmitted infection that causes nearly all cases of cervical cancer.

MORE: Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

In July, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of two tests that allow people to self-collect cervical samples for HPV. Prior to this, cervical cancer screenings required a clinician to collect cervical cells during a pelvic exam.

"Women who would be more comfortable collecting their HPV test sample themselves can now do so," task force member Dr. Esa Davis said in a news release. "We hope that this new, effective option helps even more women get screened regularly."

The number of women who have cervical cancer and death rates from the disease have dropped by more than 50% over the past 40 years, but cervical cancer is still the second-leading cancer cause of death for women ages 20 to 39, according to the American Cancer Society. Nationwide, there were approximately 14,000 new cervical cancer cases and nearly 4,400 deaths in 2024.

The new guidelines drafted by the task force – a panel of independent medical experts who make research-based recommendations to guide doctors about best practices – say women 21-29 should get a Pap smear every three years to screen for cervical cancer. After that, women 30-65 can be screened every five years with an HPV test. Women within this age range can self-collect their samples in a medical setting, similar to giving a urine sample in a doctor's office. They also can choose to get a Pap smear every three years or a combined Pap and HPV test every five years, according to the new recommendations.

In establishing its new guidelines, the task force considered research showing:

• Poor survival rates in Black women are caused by a greater probability of diagnoses at advanced stages, limited access to treatment, delays in treatment and the intersection with other risk factors and barriers.

• Women in rural communities are less likely to complete cervical cancer screenings and experience higher rates of late-stage diagnoses than women living in metropolitan areas.

• Women with disabilities – particularly sensory, physical and multiple disabilities – are less likely to receive recommended cervical cancer screenings compared to women without disabilities.

• Sexual and gender minorities, particularly lesbian and bisexual women as well as transgender men who retain their cervixes, are less likely to be screened for cervical cancer and may be at greater risk for malignancy compared to heterosexual and cisgender women.

The new recommendations are similar to the task force's 2018 guidelines. The task force does not recommend cervical cancer screening for women under 21, women over 65 with a history of normal Pap smears or women who have had hysterectomies.

The task force's recommended guidelines for HPV screening are available for public comment through Jan. 13.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Cancer Philadelphia Women's Health HPV

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 3

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings
Purchased - Older man sitting on a sofa on laptop

Does Medicare cover mental health therapy?

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SS United States still has no moving date as $100,000 fine looms

SS United States fine

Travel

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Podcast

Kylie Kelce's podcast knocks Joe Rogan off top of charts

Kylie Kelce podcast

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Entertainment

How to get tickets to Jason Kelce's late-night talk show

jason kelce show tickets

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved