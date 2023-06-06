Philly's 2023 James Beard winners include restauranteur Ellen Yin, restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday

Philadelphia's culinary creatives won big at the 2023 James Beard Awards on Monday night, bringing home awards in both national and regional categories during the live ceremony in Chicago.



Of the six Philly restaurants and chefs that were nominated for the prestigious restaurant awards earlier this year, Rittenhouse Square's Friday Saturday Sunday, High Street Hospitality co-owner Ellen Yin and Kalaya Thai Kitchen owner Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon were each honored during the awards show. It was the biggest night for Philly at the James Beard Awards since 2017, when Stephen Starr, Greg Vernick and Michael Solomonov each won their respective categories.

Yin, with more than two decades of experience in the city's restaurant scene, won the James Beard Award for outstanding restauranteur. She created High Street Hospitality with Chef Eli Kulp in 2014, operating several popular restaurants in the city, including Fork in Old City, a. kitchen+bar in Rittenhouse Square and High Street, which reopened in Center City earlier this year after shuttering its original location.

"I fell in love with this industry when I was a teenager, but it took me 25 years to realize that a restaurant was the first place that I felt a true sense of belonging," Yin said in her acceptance speech. "That first restaurants... in Rumson, New Jersey shaped my future, making endless possibilities come to fruition. To Philadelphia, you made me belong."

Yin is a five-time nominee for outstanding restauranteur, first recognized for her work with High Street Hospitality in 2017, 20 years after opening Fork in 1997 and helping to transform Old City into a culinary destination.

The restauranteur and former health care consultant has spent much of her career in Philly supporting its culinary scene through work with the Sisterly Love Collective, a local alliance of women chefs across the region, as well as The Wonton Project, a pandemic-era dumpling pop-up that supported organizations working to combat anti-Asian hate.

Friday Saturday Sunday, the Rittenhouse Square eatery with an eight-course tasting menu, won this year's James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant. Philadelphia natives Chad Williams and Hanna Williams opened the restaurant in late 2016 and have since hosted everyone from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren to former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles. While accepting the award, Chad Williams was joined on stage by his wife and several members of their restaurant staff.

"I am eternally grateful for everything you bring to the restaurant every day," Williams said. "You bring our vision to life and you have changed our world, and it means everything to the guests that come in and make this place their second home."

Friday Saturday Sunday originally opened its doors in 1973, and was given a complete transformation in 2015 after the Williams took over. This year marked the first nomination and win for the restaurant, which is one of the highest-rated in the city on Resy and OpenTable.

Suntaranon won the James Beard Award for best chef of the Mid-Atlantic region for her work at Kalaya Thai Kitchen, a restaurant she opened in 2019 that earned her a nomination for the award in 2022 and a semifinalist nod for best new restaurant in 2020.

Kalaya, which recently moved to Fishtown from its former home in the Italian Market, serves authentic souther Thai cuisine with an array of spices and curries made on-site.

"Yesterday, my husband asked me to practice an acceptance speech or whatever," Suntaranon said. "Sometimes, I don't speak English... so when I started a few words, I started crying because this is something I want so bad. I want it so bad (because) when I opened the restaurant, I named it after my mom, the woman who worked really hard and worked every minute of her life to make my life and my brother's life fantastic."

Since opening its doors more than four years ago, Kalaya has been named the best restaurant in the country by Esquire and Food & Wine. Its expanded menu, served at the Fishtown restaurant, includes Thai sodas, dessert cocktails, durian sticky rice and three varieties of shaved ice made with different syrups and fresh fruit.

This year's nominees included Amanda Shulman, the chef behind restaurant/perpetual dinner party Her Place Supper Club, Jesse Ito, owner of Royal Sushi & Izakaya and Dionicio Jimenez, head chef at Cantina La Martina, a bar and restaurant located beneath the Market-Frankford El's Somerset Station in Frankford.

Toby Maloney, Hop Sing Laundromat's bartender-in-residence, won a James Beard Award for his book, "The Bartender's Manifesto: How To Think Drink, and Create Cocktails Like A Pro," during an earlier ceremony held on Saturday. The book, co-authored by Emma Janzen, marked the Philly-based bartender's second award from the foundation. His first was for outstanding bar program in 2015, the Inquirer reported.