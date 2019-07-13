More News:

July 13, 2019

Elizabeth Warren visited the kitchen of Rittenhouse's Friday Saturday Sunday

The Democratic presidential hopeful spent some time with the restaurant's back-of-house staff

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 presidential hopeful, visited the kitchen of Rittenhouse Square restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday when she visited Philadelphia.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, senator and 2020 presidential hopeful, was in Philadelphia this week for the Netroots Nation conference, a political convention for progressive activists.

Warren stands at the head of the Democratic party's most progressive candidates, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and with Sanders a no-show at the city's Convention Center, Warren seized the progressive spotlight.

MORE: Chester home remodeling co. named to 10 best workplaces for millennials

She also, apparently, had a hankering for top notch New American dining in the country's finest city.

Friday Saturday Sunday, the popular Rittenhouse Square restaurant which ranks as former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles' favorite restaurant in the city, posted a photo from their back-of-house on Friday night with Warren:

It seems she spent some time talking with chefs and staff in the kitchen during her visit, which makes sense as she tries to position herself as the candidate who cares about workers' rights:

Joe Biden may have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from the University of Pennsylvania and put his campaign headquarters in Center City, but he's no longer the only Democrat making a mark in Philadelphia.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

