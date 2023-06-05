Patti LaBelle to perform December concert at the Met

The legendary "Godmother of Soul" is heading to the Met Philadelphia Saturday, Dec. 9, for her first hometown show in four years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. A Live Nation presale begins Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. using code "DISCO." The Citi cardholder and platinum presales begin Tuesday.

LaBelle, 79, is known for hit songs like "Lady Marmalade," "New Attitude" and "On My Own." The two-time Grammy winner received BET's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and has sold more than 50 million records internationally. She has guest-starred in several popular shows, including "Empire," and gained acclaim as a celebrity chef, hosting her own cooking show and writing several cookbooks.

The singer also tried her hand at several reality competitions, including "Dancing With the Stars," "The Masked Singer" and most recently, "That's My Jam."

LaBelle is currently on a U.S. tour, which included a stop in Atlantic City back in March. She has not held a concert in her hometown of Philadelphia since a show at Parx Casino in the summer of 2019.

LaBelle was born and raised in Southwest Philly. A portion of Broad Street was renamed "Patti LaBelle Way" in her honor in 2019.

The star showed off her hometown pride last week by gifting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a bouquet of roses to congratulate him on a successful season.