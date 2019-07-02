More Culture:

July 02, 2019

Philadelphia honors Patti LaBelle by renaming a portion of Broad Street after the singer

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Honors
Patti LaBelle Way on Broad Street Ron Elkman/Sipa USA

Philadelphian songstress Patti LaBelle will be honored by the city in the naming of her very own street in Center City. Seen her is LaBelle singing at a concert in West Palm Beach, Florida in February.

Philadelphia songstress Patti LaBelle will be honored by the city with a naming of her very own street in Center City.

In a ceremony that will take place  at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Broad Street between Locust and Spruce Streets will be renamed "Patti LaBelle Way." 

MORE: How a very good dog named Maverick is helping a local vet escape the lingering effects of war

The singer discussed her excitement on social media. She said, "I love you, Philly. Thank you for this moment."

The ceremony will take place as part of Wawa Welcome America Festival near Broad and Spruce Streets. LaBelle is slated to speak at the ceremony.

Born and raised in southwest Philadelphia, the singer is known for her hit songs "Lady Marmalade," "New Attitude," and "On My Own." She received BET's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She guest-starred in several popular shows, including "Empire" and "American Horror Story: Freak Show." 

The Philadelphian has also become well-known as a celebrity chef, hosting her own cooking show and releasing several cookbooks. Her cakes and pies are available for purchase at Walmart. 

This isn't the first time the city has honored Philly artists. In 2017, Broad Street between Christian and Carpenter Streets was renamed "Boyz II Men Boulevard" in honor of Philly R&B group Boyz II Men. 

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

