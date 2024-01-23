Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper receive Oscar nominations

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been revealed, and a handful of actors from the Philadelphia area may take home an Oscar.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph received a best supporting actress nomination for the comedy-drama "The Holdovers," while Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper received best actor nominations for the historical film "Rustin" and the Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro," respectively. Cooper also received best picture and best original screenplay nominations.

Out of those three actors, Randolph has had the most successful 2023-2024 awards season so far. The actress, who also costarred in "Rustin" with fellow Temple alum Domingo, received the Golden Globe and the Critics' Choice Award for best supporting actress for "The Holdovers," and she is heavily favored to win the Oscar. She also is up for a Screen Actors Guild Award and has won awards from various critics' associations for the film.

This is the first Oscar nomination for Domingo, an Emmy Award winner for his role in "Euphoria." Along with receiving a Golden Globe nomination for "Rustin," Domingo also is up for SAG Awards for leading actor in "Rustin" and best ensemble in "The Color Purple."

The Montgomery County-native Cooper has now amassed a total of 12 Oscar nominations in his career, though no wins. While Cooper received a best director Golden Globe nomination for "Maestro," he was left out of that Academy Awards category.

At the Oscars, "Oppenheimer" leads with 13 nominations. "Poor Things" follows with 11 nominations, while "Killers of the Flower Moon" collected 10 nominations, "Barbie" has eight nominations and Cooper's "Maestro" scored seven nominations. The full list of nominees for this year's Academy Awards is on the Oscars website.

The 96th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 10 on ABC. The ceremony, hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, will air at 7 p.m., an hour earlier than usual. A new episode of the Philly-based sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will air immediately after the show.