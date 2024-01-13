Get the celebrity treatment at the Philadelphia Film Society's 2024 Oscars party and screening

Moviegoers who dream of being treated like a Hollywood star can live their fantasy at the Philadelphia Film Society's annual Academy Awards party. Tickets are available for the organization's 11th Oscars party and screening, with proceeds benefitting the PFS directly.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, Mar. 10, but PFS is already selling early bird tickets for the event. The party starts that evening at 7 p.m. in the Philadelphia Film Center, located at 1412 Chestnut Street. Anyone interested in attending can purchase a VIP ticket or a general admissions ticket.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older, and the event requires cocktail attire. VIP tickets, which go for $200 (or $180 for PFS members), will allow attendees to arrive an hour earlier, where they can "pose on the red carpet for local paparazzi" and take part in a private cocktail reception. VIPs will also have access to a private lounge or reserved seating for the Oscars ceremony screening.

General admissions tickets cost $100, or $90 for PFS members. While lacking the luxurious benefits of a VIP ticket, GA attendees can still enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Early bird tickets, available until Jan. 23, have a 10% discount — early bird VIP tickets are $180 ($160 for PFS members) and early GA tickets are $90 ($80 for PFS members).

This upcoming Academy Awards ceremony should be one of interest for Philadelphia in particular. Philly native Da'Vine Joy Randolph has already been accumulating awards for her role in "The Holdovers," most recently at the Golden Globes.

Randolph, along with fellow Philly natives Colman Domingo and Bradley Cooper, are predicted to receive Oscar nominations this year, with Domingo leading "Rustin" and Cooper directing, co-writing and starring in "Maestro." All three actors received nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Those who opt to watch the Academy Awards from home can do so on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 7 p.m. on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and expect the Philadelphia Film Society to screen some of the major nominees in the leadup to the ceremony at various PFS locations.

