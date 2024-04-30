More Events:

April 30, 2024

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival returns with a block party in Center City

The annual event on Walnut Street will again feature samples of Philly's culture, from food to fashion to music.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Rittenhouse Row party Center City District/Facebook

The Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will span five blocks in Center City and offer samples of some favorite Rittenhouse businesses.

One of Philly's largest block parties in the heart of the city is kicking off this year's season of outdoor festivals.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival returns Saturday, May 4, and it promises to again offer samples of Philly's culture, from food to fashion to music.

The street festival will take over 15th Street to 19th Street on Walnut Street, extending from Locust Street to Sansom Street on 18th Street. Each block will feature distinct offerings ranging from family-friendly fare to spirit tastings.

At 15th and Walnut, local DJs will throw the "Taking It To The Streets" party. The Sisterly Love Collective will showcase food and drinks from woman-owned restaurants that you can enjoy while listening to the tunes.

A block down on 16th and Walnut, kid-friendly activities such as face painting and games will be present, and visitors can support Albert M. Greenfield School by picking up flowers at the Rittenhouse Square Flower Market.

There will be live music at the 1700 block of Walnut, which will also have local businesses focused on wellness and self-care like Equinox and Philadelphia Runner present to speak with any patrons. Expect some cocktail gardens by Bar Bombon and Wilder as well. 

And on 18th Street, experience a variety of eateries like a.kitchen+bar and Parc, along with cocktails from Philadelphia Distilling.

It's free to attend at the festivities, which will happen rain or shine. This will be the second year in a row for Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival after it took a hiatus from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival 2024

Saturday, May 4
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free attendance
Walnut St. from 15th Street to 19th Street/18th Street from Locust Street to Sansom Street
