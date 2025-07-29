'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson says show will be filming 'live event' in Philly for upcoming season

July 29, 2025
"Abbott Elementary" is set to be back on TV screens in October, with star and showrunner Quinta Brunson recently teasing the cast will return to Philly for the filming of the Emmy-winning show's upcoming fifth season.
The West Philly native was at Comic-Con in San Diego when she gave fans a vague hint about what to expect from the ABC sitcom about the trials of a Philly public school.
When a panelist asked if Philly sports references or athletes would be incorporated in the new season like the show has done in the past, Brunson revealed that there will be filming at a "live event" in Philly, according to a video posted on the show's Instagram account.
"You can do with that information what you will because I can't give you more information," Brunson said. "I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy ... and sports fans in general."
Current and former Eagles Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham have made guest appearances on the show — and so has Flyers mascot Gritty. While "Abbott" is primarily shot in Los Angeles, the cast has previously filmed scenes at the Franklin Institute and Please Touch Museum.
The show and some of its stars, including Brunson, picked up nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air Sunday, Sept. 14.
ABC released its premiere date schedule for this fall earlier this month and revealed that Season 5 of "Abbott Elementary" will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.