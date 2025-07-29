More Culture:

July 29, 2025

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson says show will be filming 'live event' in Philly for upcoming season

During an appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, the showrunner teased that 'Philly sports fans will be very happy.'

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Celebrities
abbott elementary filming Provided Image/Dan MacMedan - USA TODAY

Quinta Brunson hinted that 'Abbott Elementary' will be filming at a 'live event' in Philadelphia for the show's upcoming fifth season.

"Abbott Elementary" is set to be back on TV screens in October, with star and showrunner Quinta Brunson recently teasing the cast will return to Philly for the filming of the Emmy-winning show's upcoming fifth season.

The West Philly native was at Comic-Con in San Diego when she gave fans a vague hint about what to expect from the ABC sitcom about the trials of a Philly public school

MORE: Lisa Ann Walter reveals how her 'Abbott' character stays true to Philly and why she loves doing stand-up here

When a panelist asked if Philly sports references or athletes would be incorporated in the new season like the show has done in the past, Brunson revealed that there will be filming at a "live event" in Philly, according to a video posted on the show's Instagram account. 

"You can do with that information what you will because I can't give you more information," Brunson said. "I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy ... and sports fans in general." 

Current and former Eagles Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham have made guest appearances on the show — and so has Flyers mascot Gritty. While "Abbott" is primarily shot in Los Angeles, the cast has previously filmed scenes at the Franklin Institute and Please Touch Museum.

The show and some of its stars, including Brunson, picked up nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air Sunday, Sept. 14.

ABC released its premiere date schedule for this fall earlier this month and revealed that Season 5 of "Abbott Elementary" will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Celebrities Philadelphia Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson Eagles Filming

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Attend the Wildwoods Baby Parade on July 30

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

Take a look at one of N.J.'s four new cannabis consumption lounges

NJ Marijuana Lounge

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Fitness

Why Japanese walking is trending as an alternative to 10,000 daily steps

072225JapaneseIntervalWalking.jpg

Media

Delaware native Kelsey Kushner to join NBC10 in August

Kelsey Kushner

Arts & Culture

Macabre marketplace to bring nightmares to Oaks

Oddities Expo oaks

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley 7.29.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved