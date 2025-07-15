More Culture:

July 15, 2025

'Abbott Elementary' stars and Colman Domingo among this year's Emmy nominees

'Dope Thief' star Brian Tyree Henry also picked up a nod for his role in the Apple TV drama.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Emmys
Emmys 2025 Nominations PROVIDED IMAGE/DISNEY/PAMELA LITTKY

'Abbott Elementary' and its stars picked up a handful of nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in September. Colman Domingo also got a nod for his role Netflix's 'The Four Seasons' and Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for his performance in the Apple TV drama 'Dope Thief.'

Emmy nominations are out and a handful of stars with ties to Philadelphia are among those looking to pick up awards in September — including a few vying for a second statuette.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary," which concluded its fourth season in April, again has strong representation. The sitcom about the trials of a Philly public school got its fourth nod for outstanding comedy series, joined by each of the last two winners in the category — HBO's "Hacks" and FX's "The Bear" — and five others. A win would be Abbott Elementary's first in that category.

MORE: Sci-fi graphic novel by Philly poet imagines a future where health care is universal and emotions regulated

Series star and West Philly native Quinta Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, is nominated again for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. With her 2023 win in the category, she became the first Black woman to earn the award since 1981. Her competition this year includes Jean Smart from "Hacks," Uzo Aduba from Netflix's "The Residence," Kristen Bell from Netflix's "Nobody Wants This," and Ayo Edebiri from "The Bear." Brunson also previously won an Emmy for writing the pilot episode of "Abbott Elementary."

"Abbott Elementary" co-stars Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are both nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, an award Ralph picked up in 2022. This is James' fourth nomination.

For best supporting actor in a comedy series, West Philly native Colman Domingo earned a nomination for his role in the Netflix series "The Four Seasons." He won an Emmy three years ago for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Ali in HBO's "Euphoria."

Brian Tyree Henry, the star of Apple TV's "Dope Thief," also is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie. Henry plays Ray Driscoll, a recovering drug addict from Philly who gets tangled up with the DEA after posing as an agent during a series of robberies.

HBO's "Severance" leads the pack in this year's Emmys with 27 nominations, followed by "The Penguin" with 24 and "The White Lotus" with 23. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, will air Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

