July 14, 2025

Sci-fi graphic novel by Philly poet imagines a future where health care is universal and emotions regulated

'PawnShop' by LindoYes, out Tuesday, features masked 'cupids' and 'emojis' who pair couples and redistribute joy.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
LindoYes graphic novel Provided images/Row House Publishing

Philadelphia spoken word poet LindoYes imagines a sci-fi version of his hometown, where health care is universal and happiness is regulated, in his graphic novel 'PawnShop.'

In the new graphic novel "PawnShop," happiness is not a personal pursuit but a right, meted out by futuristic government agents.

The sci-fi story, out Tuesday, is the latest work of Philadelphia spoken word poet Lindo Jones, who goes by LindoYes. "PawnShop" imagines a very different Philly, where a progressive politician successfully championed massive mental health reform. There, health care is universal and regulated by masked officials. 

MORE: As Wu-Tang Clan comes to Philly for its final concert, the hip-hop group's debut album remains a 'quintessential' record

"Emojis," who wear cartoonish smiley faces over their actual mugs, spread joy by stealing bits of happiness from people with a surplus — say, a recent lottery winner — and redistributing it to those that are struggling. "Cupids," on the other hand, have displaced dating apps by pairing compatible couples and shooting them with arrows to promote love. They wear hearts over their faces, and also act as couples' therapists.

Over 64 pages, this supposed utopia unravels as these agents make mistakes and even go rogue, draining innocent people of their happiness or hearts. The pages are illustrated by fellow Philadelphia artists Jaz Malone and Jovan McKoy.

"PawnShop" is billed as an afrofuturist "Philly made love letter to the potential of a better world and the complex relationships we will still have to navigate no matter what utopia we potentially create." While it is the first LindoYes comic to receive widespread distribution through Simon & Schuster, he has penned digital mini comics in the past.

LindoYes, who has dyslexia, has explained in past interviews that he often visualizes his poems before he composes them. He dispenses some of them, along with mental health resources and wearable art, in gumball machines around the city. In addition to authoring poetry and comics, he also creates plays and short-form animation

