More Culture:

December 23, 2023

Philly native Colman Domingo almost quit acting once — now he's an awards contender with 'Rustin'

The 'Euphoria' and 'Fear the Walking Dead' star had a prolific 2023, with a New York Times profile detailing his steady rise

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Actors
Colman Domingo Rustin Netflix.jpg David Lee/Netflix

Colman portrays Bayard Rustin, a civil rights and gay rights activist originally from West Chester, in the Netflix original film 'Rustin.'

If Colman Domingo's name sparks any familiarity with you, then his hard work over the past several years has been paying off. Fresh off a Golden Globe nomination for his acting on "Rustin," the West Philly native and Temple alum has been enjoying a newfound spotlight.

Speaking to The New York Times for an extended profile, Domingo described his breaking point and the philosophy that he developed as a result. Domingo, who had built up a resume including several Broadway roles and minor television appearances, saw a callback for "Boardwalk Empire" in 2014 as his best chance to break into film. After the production had passed on him, Domingo told his husband that he was ready to walk away from acting.

Instead, Domingo dropped his agent and found new management, who secured the actor a regular role on "Fear the Walking Dead" as the conniving conman Victor Strand. The part, which Domingo carried for all eight seasons of the AMC zombie show, provided the actor with some stability after several failed auditions for minor screen roles.

Domingo began accumulating roles in acclaimed films such as Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and A24's "Zola," earning an Emmy for his guest role in "Euphoria." During this period, Domingo carried a philosophy to be an "offer-only" actor and cease auditioning altogether. It was a bold move, but one that exuded his confidence, something that director George C. Wolfe recognized.

Wolfe directed Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Rustin," the latter being a production of Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. In portraying civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, Domingo found several similarities between himself and the historical figure.

Rustin's charisma, sexuality, and penchant for flamboyant behavior were all elements that drew Domingo to the character. "A Black queer man running around the world with his mid-Atlantic standard accent, playing the lute and singing Elizabethan love songs? That’s wild!" Domingo recalled to the Times. Rustin also originated from southeast Pennsylvania, growing up in West Chester.

Despite his newfound Hollywood success, bolstered by a Golden Globe nomination for his first leading role with "Rustin," Domingo has never strayed far from his Philly roots. In his AMC travel miniseries "You Are Here," Domingo devoted an entire episode to Philadelphia, revisiting old stomping grounds and reuniting with "Fat Ham" playwright James Ijames; Domingo is a co-producer for the Broadway production of "Fat Ham."

Domingo also penned a play called "Dot," which follows a family in West Philly. Domingo himself directed a 2019 production of "Dot" at People's Light and Theatre Company in Malvern. Domingo had struck a deal with AMC in 2021 to adapt "Dot" into a series called "West Philly, Baby." There has been no news on the project since its announcement. 

Regardless, Domingo has been quite busy these days — he will appear in "The Color Purple" as Mister, which hits theaters this Christmas, and his Golden Globe nomination bolsters his chances for recognition and Oscar buzz this awards season. After this year, Colman Domingo should have no trouble finding lead roles.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Actors Philadelphia Rustin Colman Domingo

Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.

Just In

Must Read

Development

Studies on impact of 76ers arena proposal won't be released until next year
76ers Impact Studies

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Opioids

A new test lets doctors screen patients for risk of opioid addiction, but some fear it will provide a false sense of security
Opioid Genetic Test

Entertainment

Hersheypark's oldest roller coaster, Comet, will have a new look in 2024
hersheypark comet roller coaster

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Family-Friendly

American Revolution museum to offer winter-themed activities for kids between Christmas and New Year's
American Revolution Winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved