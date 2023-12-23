Philly native Colman Domingo almost quit acting once — now he's an awards contender with 'Rustin'

If Colman Domingo's name sparks any familiarity with you, then his hard work over the past several years has been paying off. Fresh off a Golden Globe nomination for his acting on "Rustin," the West Philly native and Temple alum has been enjoying a newfound spotlight.

Speaking to The New York Times for an extended profile, Domingo described his breaking point and the philosophy that he developed as a result. Domingo, who had built up a resume including several Broadway roles and minor television appearances, saw a callback for "Boardwalk Empire" in 2014 as his best chance to break into film. After the production had passed on him, Domingo told his husband that he was ready to walk away from acting.

Instead, Domingo dropped his agent and found new management, who secured the actor a regular role on "Fear the Walking Dead" as the conniving conman Victor Strand. The part, which Domingo carried for all eight seasons of the AMC zombie show, provided the actor with some stability after several failed auditions for minor screen roles.

Domingo began accumulating roles in acclaimed films such as Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and A24's "Zola," earning an Emmy for his guest role in "Euphoria." During this period, Domingo carried a philosophy to be an "offer-only" actor and cease auditioning altogether. It was a bold move, but one that exuded his confidence, something that director George C. Wolfe recognized.

Wolfe directed Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Rustin," the latter being a production of Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. In portraying civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, Domingo found several similarities between himself and the historical figure.

Rustin's charisma, sexuality, and penchant for flamboyant behavior were all elements that drew Domingo to the character. "A Black queer man running around the world with his mid-Atlantic standard accent, playing the lute and singing Elizabethan love songs? That’s wild!" Domingo recalled to the Times. Rustin also originated from southeast Pennsylvania, growing up in West Chester.

Despite his newfound Hollywood success, bolstered by a Golden Globe nomination for his first leading role with "Rustin," Domingo has never strayed far from his Philly roots. In his AMC travel miniseries "You Are Here," Domingo devoted an entire episode to Philadelphia, revisiting old stomping grounds and reuniting with "Fat Ham" playwright James Ijames; Domingo is a co-producer for the Broadway production of "Fat Ham."

Domingo also penned a play called "Dot," which follows a family in West Philly. Domingo himself directed a 2019 production of "Dot" at People's Light and Theatre Company in Malvern. Domingo had struck a deal with AMC in 2021 to adapt "Dot" into a series called "West Philly, Baby." There has been no news on the project since its announcement.

Regardless, Domingo has been quite busy these days — he will appear in "The Color Purple" as Mister, which hits theaters this Christmas, and his Golden Globe nomination bolsters his chances for recognition and Oscar buzz this awards season. After this year, Colman Domingo should have no trouble finding lead roles.