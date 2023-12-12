More Culture:

December 12, 2023

Kevin Bacon is a Cowboys hat-wearing survivalist in Netflix thriller 'Leave the World Behind'

The apocalyptic film, executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, is currently the No. 1 movie on the streaming app

'Leave the World Behind,' an apocalyptic thriller featuring Kevin Bacon, has claimed Netflix's No. 1 spot in movies after its opening weekend on the streamer.

If the new Netflix apocalyptic thriller "Leave the World Behind" isn't spooky enough already, it features Philly-native actor Kevin Bacon wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat.

The film, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions, premiered in theaters last month and came to Netflix on Friday. Following its streaming debut, "Leave the World Behind" now holds Netflix's No. 1 spot in movies.

MORE: The runaway pet pig named Kevin Bacon is back home with its Gettysburg family after a 17-day ordeal

Set to the tune of eerie music, the film follows two families thrown together under one roof to fight for survival during a mysterious technological blackout.

Married couple Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke) and their children rent a luxurious home on Long Island when inexplicable events begin unfolding, including a gigantic oil tanker crashing onto the beach and the arrival of unsettling amounts of deer on the property. One night, G.H. (Mahershala Ali), who claims to own the house, and his daughter arrive on the mansion's doorstep seeking refuge.

As the families struggle to coexist amid the devolving situation, Amanda recalls having previously seen a scruffy-looking man (Bacon) at the local market stocking up on bottled water and canned goods. She wonders aloud whether he predicted the blackout would occur. 

"Bearded guy? Probably wearing an old Cowboys hat," G.H., who knows the man, replies. "That's Danny. ... He's a self-proclaimed survivalist."

While Danny shows support for Dallas in his choice of headwear, Bacon himself has been vocal about his support for the team's rival, the Eagles. In the movie's first scene, a 76ers mug on Clay's bedside table seemingly gives a nod to Bacon's hometown. 

Written and directed by "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail, "Leave the World Behind" is based on the bestselling 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. It is the first fictional movie executive produced by Higher Ground Productions. 

The film has earned an admirable critics score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score lags behind at just 38%. Some viewers on social media have complained about the movie's length. It also has gotten attention from Tesla founder Elon Musk, who mocked the film's portrayal of self-driving cars.

In a review, Variety writer Peter Debruge likened the film to the work of Penn Valley filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

"Indeed, this film feels like a more satisfying version of the similarly apocalyptic but ultimately preposterous 'Knock at the Cabin' from earlier this year," Debruge wrote.

"Leave the World Behind" can be streamed on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below:

