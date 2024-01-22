Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei, of Montgomery County, officially began his reign as leading man of the ABC dating show "The Bachelor" on Monday night.

During the Season 28 premiere episode, the 28-year-old tennis instructor from Collegeville met the 32 eligible bachelorettes vying for his heart — the largest cast ever for "The Bachelor," according to host Jesse Palmer — including three women from Philly. What followed, naturally, was attention-grabbing antics, blush-worthy flirtation, catty jealousy and a lot of smooching.

In case you didn't set aside two hours on your Monday evening to tune in, here's what happened during "The Bachelor" season premiere:

(Spoilers ahead, obviously.)

Meet Joey

Before the episode turned to the expected lighthearted introduction to Graziadei, it first offered an ominous foreshadowing to how the season will end. As Billie Eilish's solemn "when the party's over" plays in the background, viewers see Graziadei crying in a tropical location as a vehicle drives away. There is also a final rose left abandoned on a table; perhaps insinuating that Graziadei's relationship with his leading lady goes awry.

But, before fans had the chance to ponder what it all means — especially given the promos teasing that Graziadei's season will end in a way that's never happened before — the episode rewinds to two months earlier, showing a bright-eyed Graziadei in Philadelphia before his journey begins.

Amid a montage of the Philly skyline and Graziadei playing tennis shirtless (because it wouldn't be a "Bachelor" intro without a few thirst traps) Graziadei says that he moved from Hawaii, where he worked as a tennis instructor, back to the Philadelphia region after getting his heart broken as runner up on Season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

Throughout his run as a contestant on "The Bachelorette," Graziadei established how important his family is to him. Naturally, he met up with his family to seek advice before embarking on his new adventure as "The Bachelor."

While Graziadei told his fam he is most fearful of not having his feelings reciprocated as lead of the show, his older sister, Carly Monzo, had other fears about watching her little bro date dozens of women.

"It's really cringey to watch you making out with multiple people," she joked. "So, can you just, like, work on it a little bit for us?"

Graziadei says he hopes to emulate a relationship like his grandparents', the most loving one he witnessed, and also has a few specific characteristics he is looking for in a partner.

"I want someone that's very open, that's caring, adventurous, fun," Graziadei said. "Someone that feels really comfortable in their own skin."

The top limo entrances

As is customary in premiere episodes in the "Bachelor" franchise, the contestants made their infamous limo entrances — which usually consists of a rehearsed pick-up line or gimmick meant to make an impression on Graziadei as they depart the limo and meet him for the first time. As is also customary in the franchise, the entrances by Graziadei's women ranged from sweetly sincere to over-the-top and obscene.

Some of the ladies' most memorable entrances involved dancing, a voodoo doll, go-karts, a boat (dubbed a "relation-ship") and a Christmas tree. A few contestants decided to make things raunchy with their entrances, with a giant bra, bananas and "tennis grunts." Of course, a couple of the women referenced Graziadei's tennis-playing with tennis balls and an umpire's chair.

The three Philly contestants brought some unique flair to their limo entrances.

At first, sisters Allison and Lauren Hollinger decided to hide the fact that they're related from Graziadei and their fellow contestants, a plan that lasted about half of the episode (but more on that below). Allison, a 26-year-old realtor, was the first of the pair to step out of the limo, and she made a subtle reference to her big sis during her pick-up line.

"Growing up in a family where I had to do a lot of sharing, I know that I'm gonna have to do a little bit of sharing on this journey," she said. "But I promise that the time that we get together is going to be very memorable."

Lauren, a 28-year-old registered nurse, then departed the limo to meet Graziadei, and challenged him to a "shotgun" beer chugging contest. She easily beat Graziadei, who let out a loud burp.

Later, armed with a can of spray cheese, Lanie Latsios — a 27-year-old realtor and Temple University alum — asked Graziadei, "Will you go on this journey 'whiz' me?"

John Fleenor/Disney After stepping out of the limo, Lanie Latsios, of Philly, shared a can of spray cheese with 'The Bachelor' lead Joey Graziadei.

Philly sisters make a splash

While Lauren and Allison planned to keep the fact that they're sisters under wraps, they soon ditched the plan and revealed their identities to their fellow contestants. None of the women seem too surprised, likely given the Hollingers' similar appearances, but they are a bit shocked to find out it's not the first time the sisters have dated the same person.

When it comes to their connections with Graziadei, a bit of sibling rivalry begins to arise between the sisters. As the older sister, Lauren feels she has the right to kiss Graziadei first, but Allison has other plans.

"Lauren is out there with Joey right now and I'm feeling some type of way about it," Allison said to the cameras as her sister talked with Graziadei. "I want to kiss him first, but just knowing she's having that upper hand, it's bringing out, like, that jealousy aspect."

It seems that jealousy may have gotten the best of Allison, because she interrupts her sister's conversation with Graziadei before the pair can kiss. Allison and Graziadei hit it off and lock lips, making her the first Hollinger sister to kiss the Bachelor, which Lauren calls her "worst nightmare."

Lauren and Allison finally sit down Graziadei to tell him that they're sisters. He claims he was catching on to them because of their "similar" stories, especially since they both said they lived in Center City.

"I think it's cool that you guys are willing to do this together," Graziadei told the sisters, but then added to the cameras: "I'm having a hard enough time thinking about dating 32 women at once, let alone sisters. I'm gonna have to take this a little bit more carefully, because there's a lot of problems that can come along with that."

John Fleenor/Disney At one point during 'The Bachelor' premiere, lead Joey Graziadei found himself in between two sisters from Philly: Allison and Lauren Hollinger.

The first impression rose goes to...

Graziadei kissed seven women during "The Bachelor" premiere, including Jess Edwards, Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Allison Hollinger, Lexi Young, Maria Georgas and Lea Cayanan. Some of the smooches caused drama among the contestants. For instance, Edwards was inspired to proclaim that she's "not here to make friends" after being confronted over interrupting another woman's conversation with Graziadei.

But, when it came time for Graziadei to hand out the coveted "first impression rose," it was Cayanan who was on his mind. Cayanan briefly met Graziadei during the live "After the Final Rose" special that followed "The Bachelorette" finale. At the show, Cayanan was given a mystery envelope which she was told to open once she entered the Bachelor Mansion.



The mystery envelope contained a free pass to hijack another contestant's one-on-one date with Graziadei at any point in the season before hometown dates. Cayanan was apprehensive over the gift and eventually decided to destroy it, throwing it into the fireplace.

“I want to give a lot of autonomy to you in your journey and the intentions you set, and I also want to give a lot of love and respect to the women that have put their life on hold,” Cayanan told Graziadei.



Clearly Graziadei appreciated the sentiment, because he awarded Cayanan the first rose of the night, sending her directly into week two.



Who went home?

Twenty-two eligible bachelorettes received roses from Graziadei during the rose ceremony, which appeared to occur as the sun was coming up after a long first night at Bachelor Mansion. Among the women continuing on are Lauren and Allison. Ironically, Allison received the first rose of the ceremony and Lauren received the last, which she did not take lightly.

"You're really gonna give Allison the first and then me the last rose?," Lauren joked as she accepted Graziadei's final rose.

The journey to find love on TV ended for 10 contestants during Monday's episode, including Philly's Latsios. Other contestants who made first-round exits include Chandler Dewgard, Kayla Rodgers, Kyra Brusch, Natalie Crepeau, Samantha Hale, Samantha Washington, Sandra Rabadi, Talyah Jackson and Zoe Antona.

John Fleenor/Disney After the rose ceremony, during which Joey Graziadei sent home 10 women, the group made a toast with champagne (and roses) to the journey ahead.

Follow along with Graziadei's "Bachelor" journey every Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.