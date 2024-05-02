More News:

May 02, 2024

Mayor Cherelle Parker signs City Council bill targeting tinted car windows

The ordinance introduced by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Mark Squilla imposes a fine on vehicles with "sun screening devices."

By Chris Compendio
City Council bill Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The legislation applies to cars with tinted windows that are already prohibited by Pennsylvania state law.

City officials are taking what they deem to be another measure to combat crime in Philly, this time taking aim at illegally tinted windows on cars.

Philadelphia City Council bill introduced in March by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Mark Squilla sets a $100 fine for any parked vehicle with "sun screening devices" that tints the vehicle's windows, which can obscure its driver from view. Mayor Cherelle Parker signed the bill into law on Wednesday, FOX29 reported.

The bill, which amends the Philadelphia Code chapter titled "Parking Regulations and Penalties," specifically targets windows that violate Pennsylvania state law, which already prohibits side windows and windshields that block more than 70% of light going through.

In an April 18 City Council session, Driscoll argued that tinted windows are "used to hide identity when speeding, reckless driving, preventing law enforcement from inspecting vehicles and too often far worse." The measure was unanimously passed during this session.

Driscoll specifically cited the March 6 shooting in Burholme, in which eight Northeast High School students were shot and injured, as a case. The car that the suspects linked to the shooting used had tinted windows.

The new law is another in a line of legislation signed by Mayor Parker that includes measures regulating casino-like "skill games" and license plate flippers, along with one that imposes a curfew on certain Kensington businesses.

"This body must give law enforcement every tool to make it harder to commit crime," said Driscoll.

